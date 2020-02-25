Chronology of Tua Tagovailoa's injury: will you be ready for NFL Combine, Alabama pro day, 2020 season?

%MINIFYHTML9f12a4caccfe996e93aa4ec40e531d3111% %MINIFYHTML9f12a4caccfe996e93aa4ec40e531d3112%

The most important question about the NFL Draft 2020 involves a player who may not even see the field in 2020.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will dominate the headlines not only in the pre-draft process, including the NFL harvester and the Alabama Pro Day, but also during training camp 2020 and beyond. And very little of that will have to do with how well you can throw a soccer ball.

Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback for any team that recruits him, suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture against the state of Mississippi on November 16, which immediately prompted questions about whether he could have a professional career. . All reports indicate that he should recover completely, but the teams will certainly perform their due diligence when examining their injuries.

Here is everything you need to know about Tagovailoa's injury, its chronology for recovery and whether it will participate in the NFL harvester, the Alabama Pro Day or the 2020 season:

What is Tua Tagovailoa's injury?

Tagovailoa suffered a fractured hip and dislocated posterior wall, the first of which is a high-impact injury associated more with car accidents than with football. It is an injury more associated with former Auburn and Raiders runner Bo Jackson, who never played football after suffering the injury against the Bengals in the 1991 AFC division round.

One remarkable difference between Tagovailoa's and Jackson's lesions is that Tagovailoa's hip was treated immediately at the site; Jackson reportedly placed his back in place on the lateral line, damaging the blood vessels in the area, and continued playing on it, which resulted in damaged cartilage and avascular necrosis of the hip joint.

The orthopedic surgeon of the Alabama team, Dr. Lyle Cain, said Tagovailoa's injury was reduced within Davis Wade on the day of the injury, minimizing the damage.

"Tua Tagovailoa suffered a dislocation of the right hip that was immediately reduced in the stadium," Cain said. "He undergoes more tests to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to recover completely, but the rest of the season will be lost."

It is worth noting that the Jets linebacker, C.J. Mosley also suffered a hip dislocation while in Alabama in the BCS 2012 championship game. He played the next two seasons in Alabama before becoming a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The four-time linebacker of the Pro Bowl will play its seventh season in 2020.

Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL Combine

The reported recovery schedule for a dislocated hip is 6-8 weeks, three to four months for acetabular fractures, which questions whether Tagovailoa will be able to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine or Alabama Pro Day, or even in the 2020 season .

Tagovailoa is in the harvester in Indianapolis but will not participate in any simulation in the field (although already they took his measurements) He will interview several teams, especially doctors, who will examine him for the first time since he was injured on November 16.

"That's why I think that in the combine, my main goal is to win my medical exam," Tagovailoa said on Fox Sports 1 on January 30. "That's it. Everyone else will be there to win 40, win the bench press. My main concern is to go there and win my MRI, win my CT scan there."

Will you participate in the Alabama pro day?

Tagovailoa agent Leigh Steinberg told AL.com on January 14 that Tagovailoa expects to be healthy enough for April to have a 40-minute session making 60 to 80 pitches in front of the NFL scouts. It remains to be seen if that will happen on Alabama's professional day (March 24), although Steinberg said Tagovailoa will conduct a separate training closer to the NFL Draft if that is too soon. Round 1 of the NFL Draft takes place on April 23.

Will Tua Tagovailoa be ready to play in the 2020 NFL season?

Several reports indicate that Tagovailoa will have overcome his hip injury in time for the 2020 season, although it is not clear if he will play in 2020 (he expressed optimism on January 6 that he would be healthy enough to play).

If the Dolphins select Tagovailoa, the general favorites to recruit him, they may feel him for his rookie season, while official quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick handles the offensive. That would allow Tagovailoa a year to fully integrate into the NFL, learn the playbook and eliminate any persistent problems with his injury.

Tagovailoa, at least, has considered it an option. He told Steve Wyche of the NFL Network on Thursday that he wouldn't mind learning with an NFL starting quarterback for a year before playing. That was part of a question in which Wyche pressured Tagovailoa to detail in which offensive scheme the NFL team would fit best: the Cowboys, who already have a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott.

"I am not trying to hit him, I will learn under him," Tagovailoa said about Prescott (via NFL.com). "I would handle it the way coaches want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able to play again. I wouldn't mind learning with the guy who is the headline. Give me a whole year to rest. And then go out and compete again, but I just want to play again. "

Tua Tagovailoa injury timeline

Tagovailoa's injury occurred with 3:01 remaining in the first half of the game on November 16, Alabama in the state of Mississippi. He ran out of his pocket and was shot down by two Bulldogs defenders. He lay on the floor and, when the training staff helped him up, he couldn't put weight on his right leg. Finally they placed it in an injury cart and removed it from the field.

After the game, Saban said Tagovailoa's injury was "something strange that is rarely seen," adding that he was at least as ready to play as he was against LSU the previous week.

After the game, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported that Tagovailoa was out for the rest of the season with a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture. Later, Alabama issued a statement from Dr. Cain saying that Tagovailoa's hip had shrunk and that "he was expected to recover completely." The Alabama statement did not mention a fracture of the posterior wall.

On the Sunday following the game, Dr. Cain issued another statement saying that Tagovailoa would travel to Houston to undergo surgery on Monday:

"During the past 24 hours, our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries," Cain said. "According to that investigation, Tua moves to Houston (Sunday night) to be evaluated. And is scheduled for hip surgery on Monday. As stated earlier, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will continue being, in Tua, his family, and making sure we provide them with the best possible medical care. ”

Dr. Cain provided another update the following Monday, saying that Tagovailoa had undergone successful surgery and was resting comfortably. He called the prognosis of Tagovailoa "excellent,quot; and reiterated that he expects "to recover completely."

"Tua underwent a successful surgery on the right hip on Monday morning in Houston," Cain said. "The procedure went as planned and is resting comfortably." Tua's prognosis is excellent and we hope it will recover completely. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next few days to begin his rehabilitation. ”

Laura Rutlege after reported that Tagovailoa would be in a "partial weight recovery plan for six weeks,quot; in Tuscaloosa before he reportedly resumed sporting activity again after three months; It was expected to resume the spring launch, which coincides with the timeline set by Steinberg.

Tagovailoa He returned to Tuscaloosa The Friday following your injury. On the same day, it was reported that the insurance policy he had with the University of Alabama did not include a loss of value policy, which would help him recover millions by following the drafts of the meetings.

Was seen walking on a crutch during the week of the Alabama Citrus Bowl showdown against Michigan. Tagovailoa, along with family members and medical staff from Alabama, met with doctors in New York on Friday, January 4.

On January 6, Tagovailoa told reporters gathered for his NFL draft announcement that he was optimistic that he would be healthy enough to play in the 2020 season. On January 30, he told ESPN that he and his doctors still They expected a full recovery, and said: "Everything looks good. The bone has healed quite well … At this moment we are on the way to a full recovery."

Tagovailoa received his three-month checkup on February 10, almost three months after the injury, he received a CT scan and an MRI to verify the progression of his injury. According to a report by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the scans were as "positive as possible."

On Monday, the video showed Tagovailoa walking in the NFL harvester without the help of a crutch:

Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

23 of February – Tagovailoa arrives in Indianapolis for the NFL combine.

Feb. 10 – Tagovailoa receives a three month check on the hip; the results reported as "as positive as possible,quot;.

January 30 Tagovailoa, at press events in the Super Bowl, tells various media that he expects a full recovery.

January 14 The Tagovailoa agent tells AL.com that Tagovailoa expects to be healthy enough in April to organize an additional day training.

January 6, Tagovailoa declares for the NFL 2020 Draft, saying he feels optimistic that he will be healthy enough to play in 2020.

January 3, Tagovailoa, relatives and coaches from Alabama meet with doctors in New York.

January 1, Tagovailoa is seen walking on crutch in Citrus Bowl. He announces after the game that he will make his decision on January 6 on whether he will return to Alabama or go to the NFL

November 22th – Tagovailoa returns to Tuscaloosa.

November 18th – Tagovailoa undergoes a "successful,quot; surgery on her hip; Dr. Cain rates his prognosis "excellent." Rutlege reports that Tagovailoa will follow a six-week partial recovery plan with weight loading, followed by the resumption of sports activity. It is expected that I can launch again in the spring.

November 17 – Tagovailoa is taken to Houston to undergo hip surgery the next day.

Nov. 16 – Tagovailoa suffers a hip injury against the state of Mississippi. Aaron Suttles of Athletic reports that Tagovailoa has a fractured hip and dislocated posterior wall. In a statement, Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Cain says that Tagovailoa is expected to recover completely, not to mention a fracture.