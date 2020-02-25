Chris Smalling of Man United refuses to give up England during the loan in Rome | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLeefafce28d95bcd7e924ebc448a411c211% %MINIFYHTMLeefafce28d95bcd7e924ebc448a411c212%

England will face Italy in a friendly at Wembley on March 27





Roma defender Chris Smalling says it would be & # 39; amazing & # 39; win a retreat from England

Chris Smalling says he "will never give up,quot; on a retreat from England in the midst of an impressive spell with Rome on loan from Manchester United.

Smalling has established itself as a regular of the first team in Rome after joining the Italian club in August last year, after being considered a surplus of the requirements by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The difficulties of the 30-year-old player at the club level had been preceded by his omission of the England configuration, with Gareth Southgate who left him in November 2017 after questioning his ability to pass.

However, Smalling's form in Serie A caught the attention of the England coach, who was seen watching Rome face Inter Milan in December.

Smalling's last appearance in England was against Scotland in June 2017

"I think I always had those hopes and for whatever reason it hasn't happened in recent years," Smalling said. Sky sports news.

"But the fact that you are obviously getting interested, in terms of coming to Rome and watching the games, I hope you can continue making presentations and that the door can remain open and can go through it."

"It would be amazing. Every limit I have had, and it has been a bit empty since last, but an incredible feeling. Whether that happens in March or not, I will never give up."

England receives Italy at Wembley in its first game of 2020 on March 27, a coincidence that Smalling describes as "fun,quot;, with a possible withdrawal from the market to the country he moved to.

After that, England only has three more friendly matches before starting its Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia in Wembley on June 14.