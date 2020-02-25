Chris Matthews lands in huge trouble by comparing Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada with the Nazi invasion: will the apology fix things?

MSNBC's Chris Matthews knows how to get headlines for all the wrong reasons. After it was confirmed that Senator Bernie Sanders won a decisive victory in the Nevada committees, Matthews surprised viewers by comparing the victory to the horrible Nazi invasion of France in 1940.

The veteran television presenter, who directs HardballHe said this: "I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940. And the general, Reynaud, calls Churchill and says:" It's over. "And Churchill says:" How can that be? You have the best army in Europe. How can it end? "He said," it's over. "

Matthews is being hit by thousands of people asking him to quit. Sanders took the state with 46.8 percent of the vote, former Vice President Joe Biden ranked second with 20.2 percent, and former South Bend Mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg had 14.3 percent.

Sanders delivered a fiery speech after his great victory, where he presented a plan for the American people.

He said: “The American people are sick and tired of a government, which is based on greed, corruption and lies. They want an administration that is based on the principles of justice. Economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice. Now Trump and his friends think they will win these elections. They think they will win these elections by dividing our people according to the color of their skin or where they were born or their religion or sexual orientation. We will win because we are doing the exact opposite. We are joining our people. We are joining our people, blacks and whites and Latinos, Native Americans, Asians, homosexuals and heterosexuals. "

For once, I'm not being sarcastic here. I am very serious. I am very, very insulted by an important expert in a supposedly liberal news network that compares the overwhelming victory of a Jewish candidate with the French who lost a battle with the Nazis. Get this crazy out of the air. https://t.co/HZXWl3ceS7 – Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) February 22, 2020

He added: “And my promise is that I will never nominate anyone to the Supreme Court or the federal bank that is not 100% pro Roe v. Wade. We will code Roe v. Wade, we'll put it in law. And we will significantly expand the funds for Planned Parenthood. As a United States senator, I understand the power of the corporate elite and one percent. "

He concluded by saying: “Together, we will end the demonization of the undocumented in this country. On our first day in office by executive order, we rescinded all Trump's racist immigration executive orders. On our first day in office through an executive order, we restored the legal status of the 1.8 million youth and their parents eligible for DACA. On our first day in office, we finalized a border policy, which today allows federal agents to take babies from their mothers' arms. And throw the children into the cages. That's not what the United States is about. ”

The media personality apologized on Monday and explained: ““ While looking at the unilateral results of the Democratic caucus on Saturday in Nevada, I looked for a historical analogy and used a bad one. I was wrong to refer to an event of … the first days of World War II. Senator Sanders, I am sorry to have compared anything, from that tragic mistake in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an election result in which you were the deserved winner. It will be a heated and very close ideas campaign. In the days, weeks and months that follow, I will strive to do a better job to raise the political discussion. ”

Matthews is a center-left Democrat.



