Chris Evans in talks to join & # 39; Little Shop of Horrors & # 39; by Greg Berlanti

WENN / Instar

Star of "Captain America" Chris Evans According to reports, he is online to address the concert of his dreams in the planned new version of "Little shop of horrors"musical movie.

The actor is in initial negotiations to play the dentist Orin Scrivello in the project, which Greg Berlanti will direct for Warner Bros.

The role was made famous by the comedian. Steve Martin in the 1986 film adaptation of the 1982 musical, which was a version of the original 1960 film by Roger Corman.

Also in the tentative discussions for the new renovation are "Rocketman"& # 39; s Taron Egerton and from Evans "The Avengers"co-star Scarlett Johansson, who are the main candidates to represent Seymour Krelborn and his love interest, Audrey.

"Little Shop of Horrors" follows a florist who is raising a killer plant that lives on human blood. "Attitude"actor Billy porter It is said that he is considering the voice of the terrifying creature, known as Audrey II.

The news of Evans' possible casting comes almost a year after he begged the producers to consider inviting him to play Scrivello, Audrey's crazy boyfriend.

"I really want to make a musical," he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019. "Someone told me they were (remaking) Little Shop of Horrors and I said," Oh, can I be depressed? Please? Can I be the dentist? "

You still have to comment on the rumors of "Little Shop of Horror."