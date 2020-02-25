China condemns Hong Kong bookstore to 10 years in prison

HONG KONG – A court in China sentenced a Hong Kong-based book editor with Swedish citizenship to 10 years in prison whose secret detention in China caused international controversy. His supporters quickly denounced the sentence as the latest example of the Chinese government's resolution to stifle foreign criticism.

The bookseller, Gui Minhai, is a Swedish citizen born in China who was taken under mysterious circumstances from his home in Thailand in 2015. He has been one of the most prominent objectives in a campaign of the Communist Party of China to silence dissent even beyond of the continent.

Mr. Gui, 55, was brought to trial in January on charges of providing intelligence abroad, the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court said in a brief notice announcing the verdict. He said he had resumed his Chinese citizenship in 2018, which means that he would renounce his Swedish citizenship, and that he did not want to appeal. The details could not be independently verified.

The phrase was the last turn in a murky and long-lasting effort to suppress a market of sometimes salacious books on Chinese leadership published in Hong Kong. Such works could not be published in mainland China, but they found a booming market among visitors to mainland China, a semi-autonomous part of China with strong press freedoms.