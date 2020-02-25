Cheltenham 2 – 1 Northampton

%MINIFYHTML99dcf4be0db56d142ce28c95ac2e73c411% %MINIFYHTML99dcf4be0db56d142ce28c95ac2e73c412%

Substitute Luke Varney scored a late winner when Cheltenham returned a goal to defeat the Northampton 2-1 promotion rivals in League Two.

Varney was hired in the 81st minute and soon intervened from a short distance after the visiting corner did not deal with Chris Hussey's corner.

The Robins had to work hard to secure their fourth consecutive victory and their sixth consecutive victory at home after the Cobblers opened the scoring in three minutes.

Charlie Goode's long shot was not treated and Ryan Watson controlled the ball well before shooting at the lower left corner.

The lead lasted 16 minutes, with Jake Doyle-Hayes finding Ryan Broom, who made room for a shot that curled past David Cornell's dive from 20 yards.

A low shot from Sam Hoskins was well stopped by goalkeeper Cheltenham Owen Evans in the 27th minute and striker Callum Morton was also close before the break.

Northampton continued to ask questions after the break, with Lloyd Jones nodding a free kick from Nicky Adams in the 59th minute.

Varney prepared Alfie May to have a chance within a few seconds of joining the action, but Cornell saved well.

But Varney had the last word five minutes after Cheltenham moved to three points of the automatic promotion points.