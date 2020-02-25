Chelsea 0 – 3 Bay Munich

Serge Gnabry's double inspired Bayern Munich when 10-man Chelsea humbled 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League in the last 16 draws at Stamford Bridge.

%MINIFYHTMLd33cb2a98a428fcaa4743f9985f0ae4611% %MINIFYHTMLd33cb2a98a428fcaa4743f9985f0ae4612%

Gnabry, who scored four goals against the Spurs in a 7-2 victory in the group stage in October, scored an exquisite fast double (51, 54) to put Bayern in control before Robert Lewandowski added a third (76 ) when the Bundesliga champions beat Frank The Lampard team.

Marcos Alonso was expelled six minutes ahead of time for an agitated arm to complete a miserable night for the hosts.

The result leaves Chelsea with a monumental task in the second leg on March 18, and Jorginho will also be lost after picking up a reserve from the second half.

More to follow …