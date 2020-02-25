Check out Christina Aguilera's exciting interpretation of & # 39; Ave Maria & # 39; at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

Climbing the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a black dress, the singer of & # 39; Lady Marmalade & # 39; It is accompanied by an orchestra during the emotional presentation.

Cristina Aguilera has delivered a memorable performance in Kobe BryantThe public monument Upon entering the Staples Center stage during the Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, the five-time Grammy Award winner left people crying with her interpretation of "Ave Maria" .

Surrounded by red roses and dozens of white candles, the singer of "Lady Marmalade" was accompanied by an orchestra while performing the Italian version of the classical composition of Franz Schubert. She was the final artist to pay tribute to the monument attended by more than 20,000 people.

For the presentation on Monday, February 24, the creator of hits "Genie in a Bottle" put on a crispy black suit jacket with lace sleeves. She paired her gloomy blouse with wide pants, had platinum hair combed with a medium stripe and opted for her characteristic intense red lipstick.

While Christina performed the last one, Beyonce Knowles The commemorative event began. The "Formation" singer sang a sincere interpretation of "XO". Affirming that the song was one of Kobe's "favorite songs", the 38-year-old singer told the audience: "I'm here because I love Kobe." Rocking a golden suit, he also delivered "Halo" from his 2008 album, "I Am … Sasha Fierce".

Another singer who paid tribute with a solemn performance was Alicia Keys. Wearing a purple outfit with her hair in a bun, she played Ludwig van Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano instead of singing. It was accompanied by a string quartet for the performance.

During the memorial, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, thanked people for the love and support following the death of Kobe and Gianna. "Thank you all so much for being here. It means a lot to us …," he said. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt throughout the world has been very edifying. Thank you very much for all your prayers …"

She went on to point out: "God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without the other." At the end of his speech, he added: "I had to bring them home to have them together. Honey, take care of our Gigi … We love you and miss Boo Boo and GiGi. May they both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we return to find a day. "