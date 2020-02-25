Championship summary and summary: West Brom extends the lead, Brentford is defeated | Soccer news





West Brom beat Preston 2-0 on Tuesday night

West Brom extended its lead at the top of the Championship to seven points after seeing Preston 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

Hal Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore beat in the first half on Tuesday night to facilitate the Baggies to victory, with the victory seeing them move to seven of Leeds, who plays on Wednesday, and 10 ahead of Nottingham Forest In third.

Forest moved less than three points from the automatic promotion spots, as they finished a three-game streak without a victory with a 1-0 victory in Cardiff.

A goal by Tiago Silva three minutes into the second half was enough to allow Sabri Lamouchi's men to keep up the pressure on Leeds, who was in second place, as they became the first team to beat Cardiff in home in the Championship since Neil Harris assumed the position of manager in November. .

That victory also saw Fulham jump, who also play on Wednesday, and Brentford, who fell to a 2-1 loss in Luton. A goal at Shandon Baptiste's own door and a Martin Cranie knock saw the Hatters move down, while the Bees, despite Ollie Watkins' late consolation, fell to fifth.

Ilias Chair capitalized after a Wayne Rooney mistake to score QPR & # 39; s winner in a 2-1 victory over Derby.

Rooney's cross ball attempt was intercepted by Ebere Eze, who intervened from the left and fed Chair with a smart pass. The young midfielder did the rest, controlled the ball with an excellent first touch and then shot goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Huddersfield He eased his fears of relegation with a 2-1 victory over Bristol City. Chris Willock put them in front in the first half at the John Smith & # 39; s Stadium, while Karlan Grant's penalty after the break sealed the victory.

Famara Diedhiou then hit late for Bristol City, but they could not return and remain seventh in the table, three points from Preston in sixth.