Chad Johnson of Bachelor Nation arrested for robbery and domestic violence

Chad Johnson He was arrested for robbery with domestic violence on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed E! News.
High school Alum was arrested in Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. that day and booked at the Van Nuys station of the Los Angeles Police Department at 7:06 p.m. for the charge of felony. His bond was set at $ 100,000, according to public records.
The arrest took place after alleged discussions between Johnson and his girlfriend. Annalize Mishler, on Sundays and Mondays.
According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called police after saying he heard and saw an alleged altercation involving a man knocking on a door and shouting profanity. Mishler's legal team claimed that Mishler also tried to call the police, but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw his phone.
According to Mishler's legal representative, police asked Mishler if she was injured upon arrival. According to his legal team, Mishler said Johnson "hit him in the right eye,quot; last night and "also made him twist the sweatshirt in his hand, lifting it off the ground outside his apartment, so as not to let her walk home. your own unit. "
Mishler also accused Johnson of making a hole in his wall and shared a video of the alleged incident on social media on Sunday night.
"So Chad got drunk for the first time in 50 days and opened a hole in my wall for no reason," the YouTuber said in the video, shared by TMZ.
Johnson allegedly was not at the premises when police arrived. However, he allegedly returned later and began to "knock incessantly,quot; to open the door, according to his legal team. According to his legal representative, the officers advised Mishler not to contact Johnson, but to call the police for his arrest.
His legal representative said officers also handed Johnson a temporary restraining order under California law.
Before his arrest, Johnson spoke with TooFab about his "great relapse,quot; and the hole in Mishler's wall. Johnson reportedly told the store that he started drinking on Sunday and was caused by his breakup with Mishler.
"I've been so stressed, I just sit in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind. And to top it off, the person I'm closest to doesn't receive me many times," he told TooFab. "I lost it,quot;.
He also claimed that he passed out and that "he drank to the point where he didn't even know he was with her." Then he issued an apology.
"I am very sorry to any girl who has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl who has seen that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions for people, of the bad things that have happened," he said. the outlet "I'm sorry. I never wanted to make anyone think about all these things. I just regret my actions."
Bachelor Nation met Johnson in JoJo Fletcherthe season of High school. Then it happened to appear in Bachelor in Paradise.
