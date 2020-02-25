Chad Johnson of Bachelor Nation arrested for robbery and domestic violence

Chad Johnson He was arrested for robbery with domestic violence on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed E! News.

High school Alum was arrested in Los Angeles at 4:10 p.m. that day and booked at the Van Nuys station of the Los Angeles Police Department at 7:06 p.m. for the charge of felony. His bond was set at $ 100,000, according to public records.

The arrest took place after alleged discussions between Johnson and his girlfriend. Annalize Mishler, on Sundays and Mondays.

According to Mishler's legal representative, a neighbor called police after saying he heard and saw an alleged altercation involving a man knocking on a door and shouting profanity. Mishler's legal team claimed that Mishler also tried to call the police, but was unsuccessful after Johnson allegedly grabbed and threw his phone.

According to Mishler's legal representative, police asked Mishler if she was injured upon arrival. According to his legal team, Mishler said Johnson "hit him in the right eye,quot; last night and "also made him twist the sweatshirt in his hand, lifting it off the ground outside his apartment, so as not to let her walk home. your own unit. "

Mishler also accused Johnson of making a hole in his wall and shared a video of the alleged incident on social media on Sunday night.

"So Chad got drunk for the first time in 50 days and opened a hole in my wall for no reason," the YouTuber said in the video, shared by TMZ.