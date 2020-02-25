Chad Johnson de Bachelorette arrested on domestic violence charges

Chad Johnson, who previously starred High school, He has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and theft, a new report from E! News revealed.

The media claims that the reality star was arrested by the authorities on Monday afternoon after an argument with his girlfriend, Annalize Mishler.

A spokesman for Mishler told E! that a neighbor in the area phoned the police after Johnson was seen screaming and screaming while knocking on the door. Subsequently, police slapped Johnson with a temporary restraining order to keep the peace.

Earlier this week, Mishler actually went to his Instagram to share a video in which he claimed that Johnson had gotten so drunk over the weekend that he made a hole in the wall of his house. On Monday, Johnson did an interview with TooFab where he talked about the altercation.

Johnson took the franchise from reality, The Bachelor, to the task for allegedly letting it dry, while also blaming the incident on his drinking problem. Chad complained about being featured on a show about four years ago that brought him to his fame, and suddenly everything went away.

Johnson fans know he doesn't always present himself as the most charming guy. Nick Markus reported in October 2019 that Chad Johnson was ranting about Gigi Hadid, stating that Cameron decided on the supermodel because he wasn't even so attractive.

Johnson, while on the podcast, discussed the potential of Tyler Cameron, hinting that he could have done much better if he really wanted to. The reality star suggested that in the entertainment world, people are famous and rich, so women are more likely to date them because they see the positive side.

Ad

In addition, Johnson explained that when a person becomes famous, many women communicate with you on social media. In other words, Johnson feels that Cameron could have gotten a much more attractive girl than Gigi Hadid. He added, "How, technically, she's a supermodel, but isn't she? Is she really?



Post views:

two