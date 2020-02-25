Catterick gets green light | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2244ff669add3da8f71f619fa750896d11% %MINIFYHTML2244ff669add3da8f71f619fa750896d12%





Catterick Racecourse

Tuesday's meeting at Catterick continues as planned after the track passed a morning inspection.

Officials had to inspect the course at 8 a.m., but they were able to approve it ahead of schedule.

The track tweeted: "The inspection advanced and the races continue. Heavy terrain and forecasts a mostly dry and cold day."