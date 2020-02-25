Cate Blanchett will play the cult leader in the refugee drama & # 39; Stateless & # 39;

WENN / Instar

In addition to the 50-year-old actress, the cast of the series directed by Tony Ayres, which will debut in the United States on March 1, includes Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West and Jai Courtney.

Up News Info –

Cate Blanchett is to star in the TV drama for refugees "Stateless".

The miniseries focuses on an immigration center in the actress's native Australia and tells four strangers, including an Afghan refugee and a flight attendant. Blanchett plays a cult leader.

%MINIFYHTML19173c032e2be2ac746e980e4883d8a111% %MINIFYHTML19173c032e2be2ac746e980e4883d8a112%

The 50-year-old woman will collaborate with long-time friend, writer Elise McCredie, and director Tony Ayres for the sixth part.

Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West Y Jai Courtney Complete the cast of the series, which will premiere in the United States on March 1.