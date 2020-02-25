Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, interested in the return of Cam Newton in 2020 | NFL news

Newton's future in Carolina seems uncertain after he spent much of 2019 in the injured reserve





Cam Newton was the first general team in the 2011 draft

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants Cam Newton to return as Carolina's quarterback in 2020.

"When Cam is healthy, he is one of the best," Rhule said Tuesday afternoon at the Indiana Convention Center.

"When it comes to Cam, the most important thing is to keep him healthy. I absolutely want Cam to be here. There's no doubt about that."

"From my point of view, I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with Cam. On a personal note, meet him. He's a diligent guy. He's working very hard in both Atlanta and Carolina."

"I really enjoyed meeting him. For me, the way he balances being a great father, being a great quarterback and what he's done in the community. He's doing his part, I want to make sure we're doing our part."

Newton, 30, underwent shoulder surgery before the 2019 season and spent the offseason reviewing his nutrition and lifestyle options, but suffered a foot injury in the third preseason game in August in New England.

After trying to overcome the injury, Newton was closed for the season in September, and Rhule was not prepared to estimate Newton's timeline at this stage of his rehabilitation.

"We need to clarify it and then we must have a really disciplined game back program. We haven't really seen a healthy camera in maybe two years," Rhule said.

"I really don't care if it's at full speed until September. Now, he's going to tell you it will be before that."

Financial commitments and a recent pattern of injuries for Newton, plus the change in the head coach, led to speculation that he could be changed or released.

While these possibilities exist, Rhule made it clear repeatedly on Tuesday that his plan is to travel with Newton.

The next most important steps for the Panthers, Rhule said, include making sure Newton participates in the meetings and has the opportunity to familiarize himself with the offensive system that coordinator Joe Brady plans to install.

The next question is whether Newton wants to return. The first general selection in the 2011 draft, Newton is owed $ 21.1 million in 2020, including a base salary of $ 18.6 million. He signed a five-year contract and $ 103.8 million in 2016 at 27.

Upon entering the last season of his contract, Newton ominously pointed out that there could be riots in his camp.

"I am very comfortable with the discomfort. All I want is a small commitment," Newton wrote to Instagram without mentioning the Panthers or their contract. "And you can't give me that?"

