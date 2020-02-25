Cardiff 0 – 1 N Forest

Nottingham Forest continued its load towards the automatic promotion places of the Championship, as the blow of the second half of Tiago Silva saw them beat Cardiff 1-0 in South Wales on Tuesday night.

In a first half devoid of attack intensity from both sides, Lewis Grabban had the best chance when he dragged a wide shot, before Josh Murphy received a penalty shout.

Shortly after the restart, Silva connected with Grabban's cut to give Sabri Lamouchi's team what turned out to be decisive (49), giving them their first victory in 11 meetings between the two sides.

As a result, they move over Fulham in third place and have a six-point gap between them and seventh place, Bristol City, while Cardiff ranks tenth, six points out of the top six.

How Forest remained in automatic promotion containment

The fact that the two sides recorded 18 shots between them in the first 45 minutes suggested a typically exciting and high-octane championship at Cardiff City Stadium, but that could not have been much further from reality.

Image:

Tiago Silva of Nottingham Forest celebrates the goal against Cardiff



Sammy Ameobi of Forest forced two saves from goalkeeper Alex Smithies, but there was a clear lack of quality in the last third of both. Grabban had already spent five games without a goal, a race that dates back to January 22, and summed up his luck when he dragged him from a center of Joe Lolley.

Moments before the end of the first half, Cardiff felt they should have received a penalty when Matty Cash brought Josh Murphy to the ground. Referee Stephen Martin did not agree, however, with boos ringing around the stadium when the teams left the field.

















0:26



Leandro Bacuna and Callum Paterson face after 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest



Before the game, both sides had scored 30 goals in the second half throughout the season so far, and there was not much time to wait for the first game after the restart. A sublime pass from Ben Watson found Grabban on the right side of the area and raised a cross that Silva deflected to the bottom of the net.

Team news Neil Harris made the changes after the 2-0 loss to Stoke over the weekend, with Dion Sanderson, Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel starting instead of Jazz Richards, Danny Ward and Albert Adomah, who was not eligible to face his parent club Meanwhile, after the stalemate with QPR, Sabri Lamouchi made only one change, as Ryan Yates replaced Adama Diakhaby in the initial Forest lineup.

Substitute Alfa Semedo was close to forcing a decisive second when he struck a shot for the first time from within the area later, but Joe Bennett and Smithies combined inadvertently, and painfully, to prevent their fierce effort from finding the desired target.

The man of the match – Ben Watson

"You didn't stop talking the whole game," said David Craig while talking to Ben Watson after the full-time whistle. It is the sign of a true captain and the midfielder performed a performance of the highest quality in South Wales, using his experience to free others to advance and provide a presence of steel in the center of the park.

What the managers said …

Cardiff & # 39; s Neil Harris: "The difference between the teams was the quality in the penalty area. Their objective is observed and the number of times we got into really good areas. Do we make the wrong decisions? Probably sometimes and I think that's probably the difference That's the difference, why Forest now has nine points in front of us, instead of three points, frustrating afternoon.

"I have seen the images from the angles (of the penitentiary) and it does not approach the ball. If the ball was on the wrong side of the player who was trying, kick Josh. The speed at which he goes, he has no choice but go. It's a shame. "

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: "I am very satisfied with the performance and the result. We scored, we got three points, a clean sheet, but to be honest, I think we deserved this victory. We could score one or two more with more quality in the last pass. … there were many duels, many long balls but we made a difference and tried to control the game.

"What a game of Lewis Grabban. He worked for the team, ran a lot and put a fantastic ball (for the goal). I am surprised by the quality, the spirit. They are not tired; they want to play, they want to fight, run, work hard together. Just fantastic ".

Whats Next?

Cardiff faces a second successive home game when he receives Brentford at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday at 3 pm, while Nottingham Forest returns to action on Monday, March 2, when they travel to Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough, in a live game in Sky Sports Football.