Cardi B returns the applause to Twitter Troll Who attacks Kulture's appearance? B- Who is not cute?

Cardi B has responded to a Twitter troll that decided to evaluate a photo that Bodak Yellow shared of his one-year-old daughter with Offset. A troll left a comment saying that Kulture was not the cutest and Cardi B responded. This led more people to evaluate the child's appearance and there was a battle of words on the social media platform. Many people had Cardi B's back and pointed out that it is not good to attack the appearance of a small child. Others agreed and continued to insult the girl celebrating her second birthday on July 10, 2020. A poster wrote: "Kulture is not the cutest …"

Cardi B had an answer for the poster and anyone else who dared to contaminate the beauty of little Kulture!

“My daughter is the cutest bitch, so sit with your weeds covered with weeds. That is a fake tweet. Play silly with your mother or in traffic don't play with mines. "

Cardi was not finished but continued after the poster responded with "It's called an opinion."

"Ok, and this is a fact, BUT IT IS GARBAGE … You are lucky that she is a different woman. I would have raped your children so much that you would hate your father baby for having done them. Do not try my son."

Hollywood Unlocked captured the exchange. You can see it below.

You can see the photo Cardi B shared that shows her and little Kulture resting on a bed. Many people have said they believe that Kulture looks a lot like Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, with whom she was playing at Stormi's birthday party, Stormi World. The girls seem to be on their way to becoming close friends, since they are only four months apart.

You can watch a video that shows Cardi B and Kulture enjoying their time in Stormi World in the following video player.

What do you think about the way Cardi B responded to that Twitter troll? Do you think you should ignore mean or hateful comments about your little girl?

Do you think Cardi B took care of the troll correctly? Do you think it was wrong for people to criticize Kulture's appearance when he isn't even two years old?



