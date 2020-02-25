Can your Apple Watch detect a stroke in time to save your life? New study wants to find out – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc81db31f681257bb60d4b506557d411d11% %MINIFYHTMLc81db31f681257bb60d4b506557d411d12%

The Internet is already full of countless stories about how people's Apple Watch has literally been able to save their lives, either through the feature that allows users to call 9-1-1 with their voice if they are immobilized in a car accident . Later watch models also come with built-in fall detection, as well as the ability to detect an abnormal heart rhythm, potentially the first sign of a life-threatening condition.

Now, Apple has partnered with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to launch the Heartline ™ study, which is designed to see if Apple Watch's heart health features, as well as a companion iPhone app, can be used to improve results. of health in users. specifically, if relying on the clock for early detection of atrial fibrillation (or AFib) can reduce the risk of a stroke.

Interested participants can visit Heartline.com if they wish to obtain more information about the possibility of joining the study, for which the affiliates must be at least 65 years old, be residents of the USA. UU., Have traditional Medicare coverage, own at least one iPhone 6s or later model, and agree to provide access to your Medicare claim data. “Heartline ™ is a study that has the potential to fundamentally change our understanding of how digital health tools, such as the application of ECG and the irregular rhythm notification function on Apple Watch, could lead to earlier detection of AFib, helping patients understand and participate directly in their heart health, provoking conversations with their doctors that can save lives and improving health outcomes, "said Dr. C. Michael Gibson, co-chair of the Heartline executive committee and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The reason why this association between the iPhone manufacturer and Johnson & Johnson promises a life-saving potential is due to the fact that, while AFib is a leading cause of stroke, people often do not experience symptoms in the previous period. That is why it is incredibly difficult to diagnose. In addition, more than 33 million people worldwide, as well as up to 6 million Americans, live with AFib; In fact, up to 30% of people do not even know they have it until a potentially catastrophic cardiovascular event as a stroke occurs.

AFib, which is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, actually results in 158,000 deaths and about 454,000 hospitalizations each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU.

Participants in this study will participate remotely, using their iPhones and Apple Watches, instead of having to travel to a clinical site. The idea is that this approach could save people time and money. Participation in the study will cover a total of three years, with two years of active participation followed by a year of additional data collection. During active participation, participants will receive cardiac health education, wellness tips, surveys and questionnaires on multiple topics related to general heart health in the application each week.

"Apple's technology is having a significant impact on scientific research through the powerful capabilities of iPhone and Apple Watch, all with privacy at the center of the participants' experience," said Myoung Cha, Head of Strategic Health Initiatives from Apple. "The Heartline study will help us better understand how our technology could contribute to science and help improve health outcomes, including reducing the risk of stroke."

Image source: Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP / Shutterstock