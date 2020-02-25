Cambridge & # 39; s Moderna sends the first potential coronavirus vaccine to test

A Cambridge-based biotechnology company has sent the first potential coronavirus vaccine for human testing at "record speed," as the infectious disease begins to spread outside of Asia.

%MINIFYHTML568fa8cce6a3c2a836506ed22418593611% %MINIFYHTML568fa8cce6a3c2a836506ed22418593612%

In a press release Monday night, the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced that it had sent vials of the experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273, from its manufacturing plant in Norwood to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in Bethesda, Maryland. , for the first phase. of clinical trials.

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told Wall Street Journal The institute plans to begin testing by the end of April with around 20 to 25 healthy volunteers to see if two doses of the vaccine safely induce an immune reaction that is likely to protect against infection. According to the diary, the initial results could arrive in July or August.

Even so, the change for the possible vaccine has been remarkably rapid; According to NIAID officials, the first SARS vaccine took 20 months to reach human tests after the outbreak of that disease in 2002.

"Entering a Phase One test within three months after obtaining the sequence is undoubtedly the indoor world record," Fauci told diary. "Nothing has gone so fast."

Moderna was one of three companies that received funds from a Norwegian-based nonprofit organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), last month to develop a coronavirus vaccine. According to company officials, they delivered the first batch of mRNA-1273 six weeks after discovering the genetic sequence of the virus.

And although it is still uncertain whether Moderna's vaccine will work, the Kendall Square-based company said the new platform technology built into its Norwood plant has helped accelerate the production of possible vaccines.

"I want to thank the entire Moderna team for their extraordinary effort to respond to this global health emergency with record speed," said Juan Andres, director of technical operations and quality at Moderna.

The coronavirus epidemic originated last month, and remains mainly concentrated, in China. However, hundreds of cases have recently been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. Until Tuesday, the global number of deaths from the disease reached at least 2,700 of more than 80,000 cases overall.

US authorities warn residents to be prepared for a possible outbreak in the United States.

"It's not so much about whether this will happen in this country but about when this will happen," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, according to Tuesday. The New York Times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached 57, including a case in Massachusetts.