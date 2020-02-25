Call of Duty Modern Warfare leaks have put this Reddit user in trouble

Activision has legally asked Reddit for details on the identity of the user Assyrian 241O, who is responsible for the upcoming Battle Royale leak of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The leak shows an image that shows people with weapons standing on vehicles in the Call of Duty: Warzone space has caught Activision's attention. On February 14, a subpoena was filed in the Northern California District Court for infringing the content.

Rumors about the recent release of the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to get a battle royale game mode is not new, over time, several leaks and reports have appeared online revealing that Activision could bring battle royale mode to the game.

Although, the post has been deleted along with the user's Reddit account. But Reddit's thread had a link to an image that said "I found this image online. I'm not sure what it is. Possibly Battle Royale." Another Eurogamers report suggests that the developer also issued the removal notice of a YouTube video tutorial published by TheGamingRevolution along with the tweets with the filtered image.

Under DMCA law, Reddit is only responsible for deleting any such publication and not for anything that its users have published on the website. However, the main objective here for Activision seems to be identification so that they can take legal action against the user. However, there is no information on whether Reddit will provide user information to Activision or not.

Meanwhile, Activision has already announced that it will launch several new games in 2020, including new and remastered games. We can expect to see Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, which has been pending for quite some time. Although, the developer has not made it clear which study the next COD game will develop as of now.

