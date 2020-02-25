C-130J Super Hercules demonstrates "rapid global mobility,quot; in the Indo-Pacific region – Defense Blog

Six C-130J Super Hercules & # 39; assigned to the 36th Air Transport Squadron and 61 ° AS of the Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, have taken an elephant walk in Yokota AB, Japan, as part of a final exercise that takes place in the Indo-Pacific Area of ​​command responsibility, February 14, 2020.

"Yokota has a very unique AOR," said Captain John Walitsch, 61st AS C-130J pilot. "By taking off in 61, we can improve our skill set and learn to fly in different parts of the world where there may be language barriers, different airspaces and problems that we must overcome."

The 19 aviators of the wing of the airlift flew thousands of miles to integrate with the C-130J of the Pacific Air Forces of the Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a larger exercise that culminated in the initiative to deploy the 4 / 12, a 12 month process focused on sharpening the preparation and preparation for tomorrow's fight

With the new 4/12 initiative, AMC squadrons can deploy all their planes at once, creating the same lower range impact with a more cohesive training unit at home and less time outside the family.

Since September 11, deployments have lasted four months in a row at four months at home, sending a few planes at a time, resulting in a constant deployment rotation and a constantly fragmented squad in the home, Walitsch said.

This training provided various flight operation opportunities while allowing the 41st Air Transport Squadron and the 61st AS to operate in the largest area of ​​responsibility of the Department of Defense.

To help the 61st adapt to a new environment, Yokota aviators worked together with LRAFB aviators, promoting their own training and strengthening their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"It has really been a great effort to receive them," said Captain Sean Boyington, pilot of the 36th C-130J Air Transport Squadron and event coordinator. “We are practicing our reception work group here, which covers each organization and squad at the base.

“It allows us to receive incoming aircraft, accommodate them, provide maintenance and process their cargo. We can inform you about the local airspace and any special instructions we have for this AOR, using planes from other places to help strengthen our capacity if necessary. "

The exercise was a success overall, Boyington said. With the seven planes of both wings flying in joint formations as planned, before the 61st he completed the training and returned home to his own facilities.

"We are invited in Yokota and this airspace, but we are a large family of Hercules," said 1st Lt. Riley Richards, 61st AS C-130J pilot. “Having that community together makes training in these new environments much easier. Given the opportunity to return, I would really enjoy another opportunity to train alongside the Airmen and Yokota air crews. "