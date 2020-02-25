BTS cleans the New York Grand Central terminal for special performance & # 39; ON & # 39;

In addition to taking over the typically busy train station, the K-pop boy band joins the host of & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39; Jimmy Fallon for a meal at Katz & # 39; s Deli and to chat while traveling in the New York subway.
K-pop BTS superstars (Bangtan boys) recently "took over" the famous Grand Central Terminal in New York to organize a special performance for the United States "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon".
Apparently, the producers had the typically busy train station cleared for the pre-recorded set, during which the creators of hits "Boy with Luv" sang their new single, "ON", complete with a group of dancers and a music band.
It is not clear when the group of seven members stopped at the milestone, but before the broadcast on Monday night (February 24), it presents the presenter Jimmy Fallon He explained: "We wanted to do something special for BTS and, at the same time, celebrate New York City."
"BTS really took it out of the park. You won't believe how great and fun its performance is. They took over Grand Central Terminal."
The unique concert came at the end of a mini tour of the Big Apple, with Fallon leading South Korean stars to eat the iconic Katz & # 39; s Deli, before boarding the New York subway public transportation system to play a Game series and answer questions from fans about their new music.
During the segment, rapper RM revealed that the person he would most like to meet is a fighter turned actor John Cena.
"He is a big fan of us. He is mutual, of course," he shared. "We were always watching WWE when we were 13 years old."
The revelation led Fallon to promise an introduction to the "Derailed train"star". I'm going to hook you with John Cena, "he said.