Brooklyn Decker hilariously closes mom's request for more grandchildren

%MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6311% %MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6312%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; jokingly describes his mother Tessa as & # 39; out of control & # 39; after the latter intervenes in the flirtatious Instagram post of the actress with her husband Andy Roddick.

Up News Info –

Apparently, two children are enough to Brooklyn Decker. Two years after giving birth to her second child with her husband Andy Roddick, the model turned actress has hilariously closed her mother's online application for more grandchildren.

The epic jokes took place after the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model uploaded a photo of her retired husband, tennis star, reading in front of a fireplace. In the legend of the complement, she wrote: "It's like I'm trying to seduce myself."

%MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6313% %MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6314%



<br />



%MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6315% %MINIFYHTML58d583c558e5d57fd330b109e2e47c6316%

Noticing the flirty Brooklyn post, his mother Tessa came up with a cheeky comment that said, "Yes! More great babies please." He added a baby and a heart emoji in his comment, which caused Brooklyn to respond: "Ew, mom." When Celebs' comments posted the funny interaction, the "Just Go With It" actress joked even more: "Someone please inform my mother that she is out of control."



<br />



Brooklyn's interaction with his mother has torn the Internet. A user sided with Tessa and said: "I'm sorry B. I'm with your mother." Another praised Tessa's comment as "the greatest grandmother response in history, I love it!" A third, on the other hand, considered the Brooklyn reaction as "a brilliant response." Meanwhile, a room simply enjoyed the jokes, writing, "My God! I never comment, but this made me laugh so much!"

Brooklyn has been married to Andy since April 2009, and shares with him Hank, a 4-year-old son, and his 2-year-old daughter Stevie. In 2018, she talked about the difficulties of motherhood. "It's super tiring," he told Dannijo. "Most importantly, and I'm trying to be more forgiving of myself and this may not be everyone's experience, but as a mother, you constantly feel that you are disappointing someone."

"Either you are disappointing your children because you are working or disappointing your coworkers because you are with your children, or you are disappointing your husband because you have to travel, and he is there working the children," she continued. "You constantly feel that you are disappointing someone, and I don't think the mother's guilt disappears from what I heard from my friends."