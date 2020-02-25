Broncos seek new right guard after rejecting Ron Leary's option – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML03174b39391d4213b0a2dbdfee1d842211% %MINIFYHTML03174b39391d4213b0a2dbdfee1d842212%

INDIANAPOLIS – The Broncos will have a new right guard this season, as veteran Ron Leary's contract option will not be chosen, according to general manager John Elway.

Leary, who finished three years of his career in the Broncos on the list of injured reserves, was scheduled to have a whopping $ 9.3 million in the salary cap; its output creates $ 8,437 million of space, raising the current total of the Broncos to more than $ 70 million.

Elway said the Broncos will choose options for kicker Brandon McManus and domestic linebacker Todd Davis, which will have cap numbers of $ 4.25 million and $ 6 million, respectively.

The next step is to decide the future of quarterback Joe Flacco. He suffered a neck injury that ended the season last October and essentially cannot be released until he passes a physical exam.

"We're still working on that," said Elway. "We will solve it before the year of the league (starts March 18)."

Coach Vic Fangio provided health updates on cornerback Bryce Callahan (standing, missed all 2019) and external linebacker Bradley Chubb (LCA tear in week 4).

Callahan had a second surgery to solve the hardware problem in his foot.

"He says he is doing much better compared to this time last year," Fangio said.

Fangio said Chubb will stay out of training organized by the Broncos this spring.

"He is (on the premises) every day with a great attitude and a great work ethic and I would be surprised if he is not as good as new," said Fangio.

Around the combine

Broncos, practical bears. Two years ago, Fangio was the defensive coordinator of Chicago when he successfully convinced new coach Matt Nagy to practice in conjunction with the Broncos. Teams want to work against each other in August.

"(Nagy) wanted to do it last year, but we couldn't do it," Fangio said. "It's not official-official, but we should be able to do it this year."

G. Davis will meet with the Broncos. Central Florida catcher Gabriel Davis said he has a formal interview (18 minutes) in line with the Broncos. Davis (6 feet 3/214 pounds) entered the draft a year earlier after catching 152 passes for 2,447 yards and 16 touchdowns in 38 games for the Knights.

Elway talks to Brady. He assumed that Elway, in his role as quarterback for the current American football / executive team, would be asked if he could have any interest in the possible free agent Tom Brady.

"We always talked to him, but I think we are happy with what we have in Drew (Lock)," Elway said.

When asked if he could imagine Brady playing for another team, Elway said: "Tom will always be a New England Patriot." It will be interesting for him to explore and see what's out there. … It's great for the game and it's been great for the league. "

About Stefon Diggs. Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman tried to crush the conversation that the Stefon Diggs receiver is in the commercial block.

"There is no reason, rumors of whatever he is talking about, to anticipate that Stefon Diggs will not be a Minnesota Viking," Spielman said. "Not only is it an important part of our offense and an important part of the winning games of our organization, but it also does many things for this organization off the field."

Native lone keene. Virginia Tech's tight end, Dalton Keene, is the only native of the Denver area and is believed to be the only Colorado product in this week's combine.

"It's definitely very good," Keene said. “I wish some of my boys were here with me, but it's great to be the only boy from Colorado here. It's a lot of my shoulders, but I'm definitely happy to represent. "

Keene said he had an informal meeting with the Broncos earlier this week.

No hard feelings. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez on coach Mel Tucker who goes to Michigan State after just one season: “I really wish the best for Mel. He was extremely good to me and extremely good to our class. You can't blame a boy for doubling his salary. I love that man until death.

Footnotes.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow would embrace going to Cincinnati first: "I am a ball player. Whoever takes me, I will appear." … Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs, who will meet with the Broncos, said his goal for the 40-yard run is 4.22 seconds. … The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former Broncos deep Steve Atwater, the other four members of the modern era plus two coaches (Bill Cowher / Jimmy Johnson) and three contributors (Paul Tagliabue / George Young / Steve Sabol) will have their ceremony in August. 8. The top 10 members of the school will have theirs on September 18.