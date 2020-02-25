Bradley Beal equals Kobe Bryant's scoring feat in the Wizards' loss to Bucks | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML1c71ea35daf6615c22c52d513c633f4211% %MINIFYHTML1c71ea35daf6615c22c52d513c633f4212%

The same day that Kobe Bryant was commemorated in Los Angeles, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal achieved a feat of score that had not been seen since the former Lakers star was illuminating defenses more than a decade ago.

Beal erupted by 55 points in the Wizards' loss of overtime 137-134 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. After his outburst of 53 points in another loss, against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, he scored the second time Beal set his best mark in so many games.

In doing so, Beal became the first NBA player to score more than 50 points on consecutive nights since Bryant returned in 2007.



The Wizards guard is also the sixth NBA player to achieve such a feat, joining Wilt Chamberlain (multiple), Elgin Baylor (1962), Bernard King (1984), Michael Jordan (1987) and Bryant.

Unfortunately for Beal, it marks the first of those cases in which both games were losses.

















Beal's second consecutive outburst of 50 points increased his average score by a full half point to 30.1 per game, second in the NBA behind James Harden (35.3).

Beal was initially unaware of his achievement, and told reporters: "Oh, that's crazy, I didn't know that. That's what Kobe was. That was his momentum and that ceremony today just brought the feeling, the tears again. "

Speaking in NBA Gametime After the loss of the Wizards, analyst Grant Hill said he believed Beal's recent way of scoring was inspired by his omission from the All-Star Game.

"An incredible performance, unfortunately for him, fell short. Usually, if you get a & # 39; double cent & # 39; (55 points), you get a victory," Hill said.

"He's on this tour right now so everyone knows that it should have been an All-Star. It has been a difficult year for him, but he hasn't compromised what he brings to the table day after day. Tonight, he gave his team a chance against the Bucks, the best team in the NBA. "

Hill's fellow expert, Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas, said Beal's performances reflected his mature response by missing the All-Star selection.

"That is the professionalism of showing an All-Star," said Thomas. "He could get in a bad mood or complain or throw in the towel in the season, but by being the professional he is, and by wanting to be in Washington when he could have left, he has shown that he is a professional and (a player who is in) Level All-Star

