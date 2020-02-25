Boulder scientists test the potential of artificial snow from cloud seeding

%MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba11% %MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba12%

Boulder scientists have conclusively demonstrated for the first time that cloud seeding can improve snowfall when conditions are adequate.

%MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba13% %MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba14%

In a study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers at the National Boulder Atmospheric Research Center and the University of Colorado Boulder reported that they successfully deployed a combination of snow indicators and radars to measure the effect of planting of clouds in the snowfall.

%MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba15% %MINIFYHTML378faa37a5c0f6585ce2140735721eba16%

"This is a revelation," said Sarah Tessendorf, a NCAR scientist and co-author of a new research article. "We can definitely say that cloud seeding improves snowfall in the right conditions."





"The news here is that we can measure it in an entire area,quot; of (water) collection, "said lead author Katja Friedrich in an interview.

"So far, people have shown in individual indicators that we can see an increase, which can be linked to cloud seeding," said Friedrich, an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at CU Boulder.

“But the problem is always separating the natural rainfall from the planting. In our case, there was no natural precipitation, so if we didn't sow that day, we didn't see any precipitation. So, the news here is that in a whole basin we can quantify how much water we can produce from a cloud seeding event. ”

The study is based on the analysis of observations recorded in a cloud seeding experiment in Idaho at the end of winter 2017.

"This campaign was really in collaboration with Idaho Power Company," Friedrich said. “And their goal is to improve, to really put more water in their deposits, which they can use for hydroelectric power. Therefore, the goal is always to improve the snow cover for any reason, either for hydroelectric power or to generate more water for consumption. "

The project, called SNOWIE (Natural and seeded orographic winter clouds), was co-financed by Idaho Power and the National Science Foundation.

The researchers deployed air and ground radars, high resolution snow meters and computer models to quantify the impact of injecting silver iodide in clouds laden with moisture over the Payette basin north of Boise. The planting plane launched silver iodide along a flight path that resulted in a zigzag pattern of planting effects in the clouds.

According to a press release, that approach allowed researchers to observe the entire process and compare the sown and unseeded areas side by side, tracking the sowing plume from the moment it was injected into the clouds until it produced snow that reached the I usually.

In at least three cases, scientists discovered that planting significantly increased snowfall in significant regions. A cloud-sowing flight on January 19, 2017, for example, produced snow for approximately 67 minutes, depositing a tenth of a millimeter of snow above the insignificant amount that fell naturally at approximately 900 square miles.

The three cases highlighted in the study produced a combined total of 571 acre-feet of water, or approximately the equivalent content of approximately 285 Olympic pools.

But other attempts at planting in the cloud were not detected so easily and may not have been successful. Friedrich and Tessendorf said their team continues to analyze data from another 18 attempts during the project, hoping to determine under what conditions the sowing effect can be detected and cause an increase in precipitation.

The first results produced by the study encourage that some precision can finally come to a practice that has been clouded by uncertainty for decades.

“There are studies that claim that they can increase the snow cover from 0 to 50%. This is a random number, "said Friedrich, who noted that since the 1960s and 1970s, cloud seeding had,quot; oversold "in light of a data deficit.

“And the difficulty is that it is very difficult to separate from what naturally occurs in a cloud, through precipitation, and what is the precipitation of cloud seeding. … And I think this is what we are suffering now, that people thought they could solve all kinds of problems with cloud seeding, with very little scientific evidence. "

The NCAR-CU Boulder study, which included partners at the University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is considered a significant step to remedy that situation.

“We are still analyzing the data. This document is based on three cases, "Friedrich said." In total we have 24 cases, so there is much more data to analyze.

"Once again, the ultimate goal is not to look at three individual cases to see how much water we can produce, but to look at an entire year of water, to look for a full winter during these 24 cloud seeding events, to see how much snow can be produced. ".