Boston.com readers share their favorite clam chowder dishes

%MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5211% %MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5212%

Like pitying the T and compulsively checking the weather forecast, discussing who serves the best bowl of clam chowder is a way of life in New England. Last week, we shared a list of 21 clam soups to try in Boston, and our readers had some opinions. So we wanted to know: Where do you get your favorite dish of creamy soup?

%MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5213% %MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5214%

Before revealing the results, we need to share some findings about another (somewhat blatant) question we asked: New England clam chowder or Manhattan clam chowder? We refer, of course, to the two dueling soups: our classic cream-based New England soup versus the tomato soup and broth-based Manhattan soup.

%MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5215% %MINIFYHTML69314ad52ea894565c9f42ff08f77e5216%

The answers were: surprise! – overwhelmingly in favor of New England clam chowder.

(For those who voted "others,quot; and commented on "fish soup,quot;, what, clams are not enough for you?)

So where are all your favorite New England clam chowder dishes these days? Recommendations were presented for restaurants throughout Greater Boston, from Irish pubs in Faneuil Hall to seasonal fishing spots in North Shore. Here, according to our readers, there are 24 restaurants that serve outstanding soup: try them and inform us if you think there are others that deserve to be included in the list.

Boston

Atlantic Fish Co. (761 Boylston St.)

black Rose (160 State St.)

Boston and Maine Fish Co. (200 S. Market St.)

Boston Sail Loft (80 Atlantic Ave.)

Coogan & # 39; s (171 St. Milk)

J.J. Foley's Cafe (117 E. Berkeley St.)

McGann & # 39; s (197 Portland St.)

Long Oak Bar + Kitchen (138 St. James Ave.)

The best red (100 Hanover St.)

Saltie girl (281 Dartmouth St.)

Union Oyster House (41 Union St.)

Bourne

The lobster trap (290 Shore Rd.)

Cambridge

Lobsters alive and kicking (269 Putnam Ave.)

The oyster house per hour (15 Dunster St.)

Gloucester

Lobsta Land (Calle Calzada 84)

Lynn

The blue ox (191 Oxford St.)

Marlborough

Fish (29 S. Bolton St.)

Pocasset

The Bog Pub (618 MacArthur Blvd.)

Quincy

Sunrise (Hancock Street 1486)

Multiple locations

Boston Chowda Co. (1 Faneuil Hall Market Pl., Boston; 109 Main St., North Andover)

Earl’s Kitchen + Bar (800 Boylston St. Unit 107, Boston; 698 Assembly Row Unit 102, Somerville)

Kelly Roast Beef (165 Endicott St., Danvers; 35 Revere Beach Parkway, Medford; 410 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere; 595 Broadway, Saugus)

Legal Marine Foods (Multiple locations)

The four of them (166 Canal St., Boston; 285 Washington St., Norwell; 15 Cottage Ave., Quincy)