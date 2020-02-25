Bob Iger will focus on Disney's creative efforts after resigning as CEO

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Bob Chapek, who will take over when Iger's contract expires in December 2021, promises to continue embracing the same strategic pillars of his predecessor in the future.

Bob Iger has surprised Hollywood by resigning as Disney CEO.

The film's executive plans to remain the president of the company until his contract expires in December 2021, but Bob Chapek, president of Parks, Experiences and Products of Disney, is passing the main job, effective immediately.

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct consumer business and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox underway, I think this is the optimal time for the transition to a new CEO," Iger said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob and I look forward to working closely with him for the next 22 months, as he assumes this new role and deepens Disney's multifaceted business and operations, while continuing to focus on the creative efforts of the Company."

"I feel incredibly honored and humble to assume the role of CEO of what I truly believe is the best company in the world, and to lead our exceptionally talented and dedicated members and employees," Chapek said in a statement. "Bob Iger has made Disney the most admired and successful media and entertainment company, and I was fortunate to enjoy a front row seat as a member of his leadership team."

"I share your commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation and international expansion, and I will continue to adopt these same strategic pillars in the future. Everything we have achieved so far serves as a solid basis for telling creative stories, bold innovations and reflective risks. . taking."

Iger was named Disney CEO in 2005.