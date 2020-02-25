Bob Iger abruptly resigns as Disney CEO

In an abrupt statement on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he would resign as CEO of the company, despite the fact that Iger led the conglomerate through some of his biggest acquisitions, including Fox's entertainment business. , Marvel and Star Wars.

Reportedly, Iger revealed that Bob Chapek would take his place. Mr. Chapek was most recently president of the Disney parks. Iger will continue working as executive president until his contract expires on December 31, 2021.

At a conference call, Iger said he would continue to work on his "creative efforts,quot; while also leading the meeting. Interestingly, Iger announced that it was the perfect time for him to resign, even though the decision was a big surprise for everyone in the industry, including media analyst Rich Greenfield, for LightSheed, who tweeted in response: I don't see this coming – Wowza. "

Bob has been in office since 2005 after Michael Eisner left the position of CEO. Over the years, Iger had worked with Disney by buying several successful companies that later achieved greater success for Disney, including Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilms.

In 2018, The Associated Press and Equilar declared that Iger was the CEO with the highest income. Iger left with $ 65.6 million that year. While the decision was a surprise, Susan Arnold, principal director of the Disney board, said the change has been in progress for years.

Chapek will be the seventh CEO of the company. Iger, who was once a weatherman, joined ABC in 1974 and slowly ascended through the company until Disney finally bought the network in 1996.

Iger developed some of the most successful series for the network, including The funniest home videos in the United States, The Drew Carey Show, Y Home improvement. In addition, Iger is known for facilitating the creation and issuance of Who wants to be a millionaire.

Ad

On the other hand, Iger has been criticized for canceling other acclaimed series that include Thirty-something, China BeachY Twin Peaks Regardless of his detractors, Bob has easily been one of the most visible CEOs. He even talked to Meghan and Harry about getting a job for him Suits alum.



Post views:

0 0