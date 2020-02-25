BMC study examines the importance of treatment after detoxification for opioid addiction

A new study by researchers at the Boston Medical Center underlines the importance of keeping people struggling with opioid addiction committed to treatment to increase their chances of survival after hospital detoxification.

The study, published Tuesday in the magazine. Addiction, found that people who received additional treatment, either medication assisted or residential treatment, after completing hospital detoxification for opioid use disorder, they were more likely to survive within 12 months of discharge.

"Opioid use disorder is a chronic condition that is best addressed with ongoing treatment," Alexander Walley, a research fellow BMC Grayken Addiction Center who participated in the study, said in a statement. "The data from our study show that medication and residential treatment for opioid use disorder reduce the risk of overdose and death, but these treatments must continue to be effective."

Patients said that withdrawal detoxification administered medically as an inpatient remains one of the most common ways in which people struggling with opioid addiction seek treatment, the researchers said. But many people do not seek continuous treatment after being discharged. Without medication-assisted treatment, people struggling with addiction end up leaving detoxification with a reduced tolerance to opioids, which increases their risk of overdose at higher rates than when they were admitted to hospital treatment, according to BMC.

"Previous studies have shown that FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder work by reducing opioid use, keeping people in treatment and, for methadone and buprenorphine, decreasing mortality," said Walley. "For this study, we specifically observed mortality after discharge from detoxification based on additional treatment with medications for opioid use disorder and residential treatment."

For the study, BMC researchers, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, focused on people over 18 in the State of Bahia who underwent detoxification between January 2012 and December 2014, examining Mortality rates in the 12 months after detoxification. people who received treatment, whether assisted by medication or residential, and those who did not receive it.

According to BMC, less than half of the individuals included in the study received additional treatment after detoxification.

The researchers found a high all-cause mortality rate for people who did not receive treatment after detoxification, 2 percent per year, with overdose as the leading cause of death.

The researchers found that 15 percent of the people in the study received medication-assisted treatment in the month following their discharge, and for those who continued with the treatment, compared to those who did not receive treatment, mortality decreased by 66 percent For 17 percent of people who opted for residential treatment, which generally does not include medications, mortality was reduced by 37 percent.

"Only three percent of those who participated in the study received medications for OUD and residential treatment, and their mortality from all causes was reduced by 89 percent compared to those who did not receive treatment," BMC said in a statement. .

The study's findings emphasize how residential and medication-assisted treatment can be especially effective in helping to increase the chances of survival for people at higher risk of opioid addiction, the researchers said.

"It is important to consider the start of medication during detoxification, as well as the expansion of the care system that would allow for better collaboration between residential treatment centers and programs (medications for opioid use disorder) to improve access to medication and increase the number of people who remain in treatment, "said Walley.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts health officials Announced that the rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the state declined 5 percent in 2019 from the peak observed in 2016. There were 2,023 opioid-related overdose deaths confirmed and estimated in 2019. Fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid, remains the opioid impeller. related to death overdose; It was present in 93 percent of opioid-related overdoses from January to September 2019.