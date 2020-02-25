Blackpool approaches Oxford chief Karl Robinson | Soccer news





Blackpool wants to bring Oxford head coach Karl Robinson

Blackpool has approached Oxford United for head coach Karl Robinson.

The Seasiders have been without a manager since Simon Grayson was fired on February 12.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford had previously said the club was prepared to take time to find a new manager.

They currently sit in 16th place in Sky Bet League One, 13 points and seven places behind Oxford.

Both clubs declined to comment when contacted by Sky sports news.

Robinson, who has been in charge at Oxford for just under two years, previously won the rise of League One with Milton Keynes Dons.