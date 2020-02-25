Blackpool 2 – 1 Bolton

Blackpool won his first victory since the dismissal of Simon Grayson with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bolton.

Connor Ronan's missile handed over the leadership to the Seasiders, who had no manager, who reportedly rejected the approach of Oxford chief Karl Robinson.

Kean Bryan seemed to have given the Trotters a point late, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shot at his house for the death of the hosts.

Blackpool took the lead when Ronan's lightning within 13 minutes from outside the area flew by the Wanderers plug, Remi Matthews.

Matty Virtue was inches away from adding Blackpool's second after the break when his rocket was deflected.

Blackpool was indebted to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell while taking the effort of substitute Daryl Murphy before stopping Dennis Politic's shot on the hour.

Bryan slipped on the far post of Joe Dodoo's cross to level two minutes from full time, as it seemed that the loot would be shared.

But Dewsbury-Hall shot at the roof of the net from a corner to ensure Blackpool was victorious on Bloomfield Road.