In what appears to be a gesture of support, Bill Cosby's publicist criticized the verdict of Harvey Weinstein, calling it "a sad day in the American judicial system," and published the statement in Bill Cosby's media accounts.

As we reported yesterday, Weinstein was found guilty in a New York court of third degree rape of a former aspiring actress and a first-degree criminal sexual assault charge. Andrew Wyatt said the verdict shows that the judicial system is not fair to "rich and famous men,quot; who seek due process.

"This is the question that all Americans, especially rich and famous men, should pursue," Andrew Wyatt wrote in a statement posted on Cosby's social media accounts. “Where do we go in this country to find justice and impartiality in the judicial system? And where do we go in this country to find due process?

"Finally, if the #I also the movement is not just about Becky (white women), it would challenge #I also and ask them to go back more than 400 years and tarnish the names of those oppressors who raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American judicial system, "Wyatt concluded with the hashtags," #FreeBillCosby, #FarFromFinished, #DueProcess, #JusticeReform. "

Although the jury deliberated for five days, Wyatt questioned his ability to do his job "impartially,quot;, claiming that because they were not kidnapped and had access to media coverage, they were potentially affected by public opinion.

Please note that the jury was repeatedly warned not to read any media and there is nothing to indicate that the jury examined the media reports during the course of the trial.

Cosby has been in prison since he was convicted in 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

Roommates, what do you think about Cosby's publicist's statement? Let us know!