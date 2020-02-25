Bill Cosby supports Harvey Weinstein after the guilty verdict, feels sorry for the "rich and famous men"

Wenn

The unfortunate comedian who is also in jail on charges of sexual assault states that the judicial system is unfair to "rich and famous men" in the United States.

Bill cosby has hit Harvey weinsteinThe conviction on charges of sexual assault and rape in the third degree, insisting that there was a "lack" of due process in the dishonorable trial of the movie magnate.

Following the conclusion of the trial in Manhattan, New York, on Monday, February 24, 2020, Weinstein was arrested and now faces up to 29 years in prison on felony charges.

Cosby, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in a high-security prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault, was beaten by his publicist Andrew Wyatt.

"This is not shocking because these jurors were not kidnapped, which gave them access to media coverage and feelings of public opinion," he wrote. "There is no way for someone to believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. In addition, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending jurors to deliberate, after they were hanged in many of the charges ". "

"This is the question that should torment all Americans, especially rich and famous men … Where do we go in this country to find justice and impartiality in the judicial system, and where do we go in this country to find the right process?"

He added: "Finally, if the #metoo movement is not just Becky (white women), I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back more than 400 years and tarnish the names of those oppressors who raped slaves. This is one day very sad in the American judicial system. "

It ended with the hashtags, "# FreeBillCosby # FarFromFinished # DueProcess # JusticeReform".

Miramax's former boss, Weinstein, faces a possible sentence of more than 25 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on March 11, 2020.