Bill Cosby publicist publishes statement in support of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby simply cannot keep his head down and spend time in prison in silence, and the comedian issued a statement through his publicist, criticizing Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction.

According to page six, Cozy instructed his publicist to publish the following statement:

"This is not shocking because these jurors were not kidnapped, which gave them access to media coverage and feelings of public opinion. There is no way for someone to believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair trial and impartial,quot;. statement begins.

