Bill Cosby publicist publishes statement in support of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein

Bill Cosby simply cannot keep his head down and spend time in prison in silence, and the comedian issued a statement through his publicist, criticizing Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction.

According to page six, Cozy instructed his publicist to publish the following statement:

"This is not shocking because these jurors were not kidnapped, which gave them access to media coverage and feelings of public opinion. There is no way for someone to believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair trial and impartial,quot;. statement begins.

"In addition, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending jurors to deliberate, after they were hanged in many of the charges.

Here is the question that all Americans, especially rich and famous men, should pursue … Where do we go in this country to find justice and impartiality in the judicial system? And where do we go in this country to find due process? "the statement continued.

Then he addressed the #metoo activists:

"Finally, if the #metoo movement is not just about Becky [white women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back more than 400 years and tarnish the names of those oppressors who raped slaves. This is a very sad day. in the American judicial system. "

Do you have a point or is it a scope?