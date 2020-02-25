Bhad Bhabie is dragged into social networks for calling Disney star Skai Jackson: things get stronger when moms get involved

Ugh chile, how ridiculous! Bhad Bhabie is known for going out on social media at any random time and on any random person and this time her goal is the Disney star. Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson have had an uproar in social networks throughout the day because Bhad Bhabie seems to have a unilateral flesh that Skai is not entertaining.

Earlier this week, Bhad Bhabie went to Instagram live and proceeded to call Skai Jackson, then continued with posts in his IG stories. Apparently, it follows that Bhad Bhabie accused Skai of trying to talk to her ex-boyfriend NBA Young Boy.

The initial publications of Bhad Bhabie said:

"I still can't keep my name out of his mouth smh. This Disney Thot wants to play … well baby, let's play then! Unlock me, triflin a ** h ** and send Ya addy while you do it,quot;

After Skai completely ignored his pranks and was dragged into social networks, Bhad Bhabie continued with more:

"Then they will tell me that it's okay for someone to play an innocent role in front of the main crowd, but in real life they make fine accounts to talk badly about people who try and like it so much?! And it's funny how you think I am pressed on and b … no, I don't know what kind of weird bitch you'll think I am, it's the fact that she wants to be with everyone I fucked, not only does it with yb, she also did it with goiter and another person and she just wanna be with them because she liked crazy trunks … the dog had trouble stopping to believe that this bitch innocent to fuck in real life was so dumb "

She continued, adding:

"The fact that you hate me, because I fight for my respect for weird things. You will only defend this girl because you think she is innocent in learning the facts of history. Understand everything that happens before you want to tell me that I am wrong or I'm a stalker "

Once again, he received no response from Skai, but Skai's mother, Kiya Cole, entered the chat and proceeded to close Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bergoli.

That exchange also continued for a while with Kiya initially saying, "Take this somewhere else and leave my damn daughter alone." Then Barbara said this: “Oh, listen to your preaching, tell your daughter to stop talking for me and you think you are calling my daughter Ratchet. Remember that I also come from New York.

The fight between the mothers was followed by another live presentation of Bhad Bhabie on Instagram that said he would "kill,quot; Skai.

Roommates, what do you think about this?