Bhad Bhabie calls Skai Jackson & # 39; Disney Th * t & # 39; and threatens to kill her

The girl meme & # 39; Catch Me Outside & # 39; is fighting the former actress & # 39; Jessie & # 39; by rapper NBA YoungBoy and becomes enraged when it is blocked on social networks.

Bhad Bhabie went crazy on Instagram. The 16-year-old girl, who became a meme for her "catch me out" commentDr. Phil", he came to the 17-year-old Disney star Skai jackson for allegedly disturbing her for rapper NBA YoungBoy.

Bhabie accused the former "Jessie"Actress posting from an alleged spam account about her YoungBoy tattoo and making fun of her for being" obsessed "with her" herpes d ** k. "Bhabie said Jackson was jealous of her," had mental problems "and wanted to be". a friend of rappers so bad. "

On Instagram Live, Bhabie challenged Jackson to a fight. She also shouted about her story, "I still can't keep my name out of her mouth. Smh. This Disney doesn't want to play … it's okay baby, let's play then!" She was even more enraged when she discovered that Jackson had blocked her, "Unlock me a ** h * e and send me something annoying while you do it."

She continued: "I don't care what ANYONE OF ANY RACE has to say about me, so they are telling me & # 39; the black community after me & # 39; hahaha, well, it wouldn't be the first time [shrugging ] ".

She continued: "Call me a troublemaker or whatever you want to call me, but unlike you, fear, I am all about my respect and, if I feel disrespected, I will make him known."

The "Hi Bich" rapper also said that it made Jackson's mother, Kiya Cole mad, "Brooooo, this little girl made her mom come to me, wow, she was scared to death" [laughs].

Skai Jackson did not respond directly to Bhabie, but said she was so busy that "she didn't have 4 negatives." She listed her agenda of "finalize the makeup deal," "work on the Ted Talk speech," "review scripts," "record animated Netflix series," to "vlogging for [her] YouTube channel."

Skai Jackson has no time for negativity

Meanwhile, Jackson's mother posted this cryptic message: "Please, don't bring any mess to my page! I'm not here for that! Bigger things are happening in the world!"