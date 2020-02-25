Bhad Bhabie and Skai Jackson's mothers throw each other in the middle of the daughter's quarrel

Instagram

Bhabie's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, and Jackson's mother, Kiya Cole, are being brutally attacked on Instagram after their daughter's online dispute.

The enmity between Bhad Bhabie and Skai jackson now they involve their respective moms Barbara Ann Bregoli and Kiya Cole. The two mothers were involved in a heated war of words on Instagram after the enmity of their daughter.

Jackson's mother, Cole, was less than impressed when Bhabie appeared in her Instagram comments section and told Cole to check Jackson's spam account.

"Let me tell you something, little girl!" Cole was enraged. "I'm definitely not to play with! Don't come to my damn page with your crap negativity! How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I'll gladly have this conversation with your mother." I am NOT having it! Take this shit somewhere else and leave my damn daughter alone. "

Bhabie's mother, Bregoli, quickly entered the chat. "Oh, listen to your preaching," Bregoli de Cole scoffed before adding, "Tell your daughter to stop talking about mine and you think you're calling my daughter Ratchet. Remember that I also came from New York."

Cole made fun of Bregoli for bluffing. "Shit! You're not saying anything but a word!" Cole shouted. "If you want a problem with me, I will surely give you one! The only one ** that you will be hitting is your own daughters as we have all seen! You better leave me and mine alone! Mud hole in your careless ** !! Again … ratchet, it looks like ratchet! Now I call you ratchet! And what? "

Not to be left behind, Bregoli replied: "Please, b *** h – Your daughter be [f ** king] all those rappers." Accusing Cole of living off Disney's money in Jackson, he scoffed: "You really think you scare me, I'm sorry, girl, as I said I also come from New York."

Cole was enraged: "Telling me you're from New York means nothing to me! Your daughter is crap! Always barking like a little chihuahua on social media as if she didn't have a damn training at home! Take that ghetto!" Go back to Florida and get the shit out of my damn timeline. "

And so, the exchange continued until Cole blocked Bregoli's mother and daughter. In one of the last rounds of his Instagram war, Bhabie told Cole that he had sent her address via DM as requested by Cole.

Meanwhile, Bhabie's mother once again told Cole to review Jackson's spam account and its content. She also wanted an apology from Jackson and Cole.

The whole uproar began when Bhad Bhabie called Skai Jackson for allegedly removing her from a spam account. According to reports, Jackson published on the tattoo of Bhabie NBA YoungBoy and made fun of her for being "obsessed" with her "herpes d ** k".

Bhabie claimed that Jackson "played the innocent role in front of the main crowd" when in "real life she [was] murky." According to the girl "Catch me out" meme, the former Disney star also spoke ill of other people in her "finsta".