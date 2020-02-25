Bhad Bhabie and his mom challenge Skai Jackson and his mom to fight!

There is a social media fight between Disney star Skai Jackson, 17, and hip hop star Bhad Bhabie, 16.

The two teenage girls have been having a round-trip audience in IG. And yesterday the mothers of the teenagers got involved, and then it got really interesting.

It all started when Skai made a derogatory comment about Bhad Bhabie in IG. The 16-year-old rapper became ballistic and threatened to fight Skai.

Look:

In one of the videos, Bhad Bhabie threatened to "kill,quot; Skai. And that was when the mother of Disney actress, Kiya Cole, got involved.

Kiya told Bhad Bhabie to leave and threatened to go with the mother of the 16-year-old rapper. But that only made things worse.

Bhad Babie's mother, Barbara Ann, became involved and persecuted Shai's mother, Kiya. Barbara Ann seemed to continue the "fight,quot; conversation with her daughter's ratchet. And Barbara finally challenged Skai's mother to a fight.

Here is the round trip with moms: