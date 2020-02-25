Home Entertainment Bhad Bhabie and his mom challenge Skai Jackson and his mom to...

Bhad Bhabie and his mom challenge Skai Jackson and his mom to fight!

Bradley Lamb
There is a social media fight between Disney star Skai Jackson, 17, and hip hop star Bhad Bhabie, 16.

The two teenage girls have been having a round-trip audience in IG. And yesterday the mothers of the teenagers got involved, and then it got really interesting.

It all started when Skai made a derogatory comment about Bhad Bhabie in IG. The 16-year-old rapper became ballistic and threatened to fight Skai.

