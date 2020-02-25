Beyonce banned photographers from taking photos at the Kobe Bryant Memorial

https://www.beyonce.com/

The photographers were informed that they were not allowed to take photographs of Beyonce Knowles during the public memorial service at the Staples Center.

Up News Info –

Photographers in the Kobe Bryant According to reports, the memorial in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24, 2020 was prohibited from taking photographs of Beyonce Knowles.

Crowds of stars flocked to the Staples Center for the live broadcast of basketball player Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Beyonce opened the memorial with an interpretation of her hit songs "XO" and "Halo," but the Associated Press and Getty Images snappers told the New York Post that event organizers forbade them from taking photos of the singer or children of Kobe

"A member of the Staples Center was sent to ensure that not a single camera was focused on the stage," a source told the publication's gossip column, Page Six. "The photographers could not believe it. This does not help at all the image of Beyonce, it hurts her. It makes her look like a diva. The monument was not about her. The only photos of Bey that emerged were screenshots of the TV. None of the other artists at the monument asked for this, no Cristina Aguilerado not Alicia Keys".

Beyonce representatives have not yet responded to the claims.

It is widely known that the mother of three only publishes images that she approves taken by an official photographer in her shows after her performance in the 2013 Super Bowl was marred by the media that published articles with a series of images "Little flattering" of the mid-acting star. The photos were taken by Getty.