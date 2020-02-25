Beyonce accused of being & # 39; Diva & # 39; at the Kobe Memorial – He refuses to wear black!

Beyonce was at the Kobe Bryant Memorial yesterday, and it was amazing. Beyonce and Vanessa Bryant have been friends for many years. So Bey was not only there as an interpreter, but he knew and loved Kobe and Gigi.

And Beyonce gave an incredible and felt performance to close the monument.

But some people who were at Kobe Bryant's memorial say Beyonce was behaving like a "diva." And it is also being criticized for refusing to use Black in the service.

On the one hand, Beyonce made her security forbid photographers from taking a photo while they were at the event.

MTO News has confirmed that the photographers already had an agreement with the Bryant family not to photograph Kobe's children. But Beyonce's team forced the photographers to agree not to photograph her, which is unusual.

And the choice of Beyonce's dress was also a bit controversial. While all of Kobe's family members and friends were all in black, Beyonce chose to wear a bright yellow outfit, which made her stand out from the crowd.

Some of Kobe's fans, especially on social media, are a bit upset with Beyonce dressed in yellow. They think she was trying to steal attention at the memorial service.