Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler collect honors from Buckingham Palace | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202811% %MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202812%









%MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202813% %MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202814%







0:30



The winners of the World Cup in England, Ben Stokes OBE and Jos Buttler MBE collected their honors at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The winners of the World Cup in England, Ben Stokes OBE and Jos Buttler MBE collected their honors at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Cricket heroes Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have been honored with honors at Buckingham Palace following England's exciting victory at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

%MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202815% %MINIFYHTML276eb3ab6f996b5e0ed97177507d202816%

After last summer's win, Stokes earned an OBE for his cricket services on the New Year Honors list, while teammate Buttler earned an MBE.

A remarkable 12 months follows for the England cricket team, which beat New Zealand in the Lord's final last July to win the men's World Cup for the first time.

The sports stars refused to speak with members of the press after collecting their honors from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler stood out in the World Cup

The duo joined Buckingham Palace by Colin Graves, president of the Cricket Board of England and Wales, who was recognized with a CBE for his services to the sport.

Mr. Graves told the PA news agency He was "honored,quot; to be with Stokes and Buttler, adding: "Without a doubt, they are two great players and sharing the day with them is brilliant."

The president said there was a "buzz,quot; among fans after a golden summer for cricket.

"Just look at the Sports Personality of the Year awards, Stokesy won the main prize, the team won the team award, the team won the prize of the times of the year," he added. "Winning those three awards in those awards was fantastic."

When collecting his honors, Graves said that Prince William had recognized that the cricket was "on high,quot; and "in a different place,quot; after the triumph of England.