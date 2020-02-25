Bell Gardens lawmaker submits bill to allow composting of human remains – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Bell Gardens legislator has presented a bill to allow human composting, citing it as an ecological alternative to burial or cremation.

Assemblywoman Cristina García on Tuesday presented Assembly Bill 2592, which allows the "reduction of human remains," a process of converting remains to land throughout the state.

The approach, also known as natural organic reduction, or NOR, "involves placing bodies in individual containers and encouraging a gentle transformation in nutrient dense soil that can then be returned to families or donated to conservation lands," a statement from Press issued by García's office.

"The result is a completely safe and economical final disposal method that offers additional options for people to address their final wishes," says the assembly's office. According to García, the NOR process prevents the equivalent of a metric ton of carbon from entering the environment for each individual.

"With climate change and rising sea levels as very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposal that will not contribute to emissions into our atmosphere," said Garcia.

"Trees are important carbon reserves for the environment," he continued. “They are the best filters for air quality and if more people participate in organic reduction and tree planting, we can help with the California carbon footprint. I hope to continue my legacy to fight for clean air using my reduced remains to plant a tree. ”

The full text of bill 2592 of the Assembly is available here.