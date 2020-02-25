Bell "exploits the new Russian Armata tanks,quot; in a new video – Defense Blog

Bell, part of the US conglomerate Textron, has released a 1:01 minute video animation of its new company's proposal for the Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition of the US Army. UU.

The animation shows that the new Bell 360 Invictus helicopter offers exceptional speed and agility to perform in the highly contested battle space.

When displaying Invictus combat capabilities, the video shows animated images of the helicopter attacking enemy targets, including the new main Russian-made T-14 battle tanks and the T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle based on the standardized platform of Armata heavy tracking.

The new Russian T-14 tank was shown to the public for the first time in the Red Square Victory Day parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and a capsule armored isolated for the crew.

Deliveries of armor based on the Armata combat platform to troops for operational evaluation will begin this 2020, according to the CEO of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer Alexander Potapov.

“In 2020, we will begin deliveries for the operational evaluation of this armor. During the factory tests, all the declared characteristics of the vehicle were confirmed, "said the executive director.

As for the Bell 360 Invictus, the plane is designed for speed, with the Army calling for a cruising speed of 180 knots and a maximum of 205 knots. With this in mind, each element of the Invictus has been chosen to reduce resistance as much as possible, including its tandem cabin. This, combined with its high-speed rotor, with a design taken from the next 525 Relentless super-medium civil helicopter (which has exceeded 200 knots in flight tests), is confident that Bell can meet Army requirements.

This advanced aircraft will have a transformative impact through next-generation flight performance, greater safety and greater operational readiness, all to provide decisive capabilities.

It is also worth noting that the Invictus aircraft has a maximum rotor diameter of 40 feet, which allows it to sneak through the city streets and hide behind small obstacles.

In addition, the Bell 360 Invictus supports a 20mm cannon and an internal payload that features an integrated ammunition launcher to accommodate current and future ammunition. The combination of advanced sensors and airborne effects raises situational awareness and increases lethality across the multidomain spectrum.