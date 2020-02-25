BART police data show disparity in the issuance of African-American passenger tickets for "quality of life,quot; crimes – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5611% %MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – New data from the Bay Area rapid transit police show that officers are issuing a disproportionate amount of quotes about so-called "quality of life,quot; problems to African-American passengers.

While BART black passengers represent 12 percent of the system's passengers, in the last two years they received approximately half of the quality of life appointments for crimes such as rate evasion, loud music, begging, smoking and other crimes minors, according to the data. released on friday.

%MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5613% %MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5614%

The vast majority of quality of life appointments involve rate evasion, and black passengers received 52 and 50 percent of the approximately 28,000 rate evasion tickets issued in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In contrast, whites represent 44 percent of BART passengers and received 14 percent of fare-out appointments in both 2018 and 2019.

%MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5615% %MINIFYHTML07a7b63777d6d89903db8bc92a26af5616%

Appointments for the code of conduct, such as aggressive abuse, eating, smoking and disruptive behavior, such as playing loud music, lewd behavior or disturbing the peace, were a small percentage of the quotes issued, but blacks accounted for approximately Half of the quotes issued.

In a statement, BART police chief Ed Alvarez said: “I have become a priority for us to continue building a culture of progressive and equitable surveillance. We must examine these findings and better understand why they exist. "

BART director Janice Li told the Bay Area News Group that the disparity in tickets issued to black passengers was worrisome and needed to be further explored.

"We have to understand why, and we have to end those disparities," Li told the Bay Area News Group. "I am ready and willing to work with the boss to better understand this."

In December, the BART Independent Police Auditor's Office announced that it was investigating the disparity of African Americans who issued tickets during the repression of the transit agency against rate evaders, with 46 percent of appointments issued by inspectors of fares delivered to black passengers from July 2018 to July 2019.