Baby Rexha finally remembers to learn her diagnosis of bipolar disorder

"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore,quot; Baby Rexha tweeted in April. "That's it. (Screaming my eyes)."

On April 15, 2019, the Grammy-nominated singer went to Twitter to share a recent diagnosis. "For a long time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," the star wrote at the time. "Why I felt depressed that made me not want to leave my house or be close to people and why I felt ups and downs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't stop me from working or creating music. Now I know why."

Almost a year later, the 30-year-old interpreter ran the curtains even further from living with bipolar disorder, a diagnosis that told her I which, upon learning, "annoyed me a little."

"That was my worst fear in my whole life: going crazy," he told the magazine in a recently published interview. "I felt that opening to my fans I was finally telling myself, & # 39; I will not be imprisoned for this & # 39; and maybe it makes someone not feel imprisoned, at that time, if they feel they are going through a bad time That's why I decided to really open up and free myself from that. "