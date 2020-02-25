Baby Rexha finally remembers to learn her diagnosis of bipolar disorder

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images
"I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore,quot; Baby Rexha tweeted in April. "That's it. (Screaming my eyes)."
On April 15, 2019, the Grammy-nominated singer went to Twitter to share a recent diagnosis. "For a long time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," the star wrote at the time. "Why I felt depressed that made me not want to leave my house or be close to people and why I felt ups and downs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't stop me from working or creating music. Now I know why."
Almost a year later, the 30-year-old interpreter ran the curtains even further from living with bipolar disorder, a diagnosis that told her I which, upon learning, "annoyed me a little."
"That was my worst fear in my whole life: going crazy," he told the magazine in a recently published interview. "I felt that opening to my fans I was finally telling myself, & # 39; I will not be imprisoned for this & # 39; and maybe it makes someone not feel imprisoned, at that time, if they feel they are going through a bad time That's why I decided to really open up and free myself from that. "
During the interview with the magazine, Rexha was apparently an open book while talking about his bipolar diagnosis 1, in which a person experiences severe ups and downs. The star recalled that she suffered anxiety and fear as a child, a huge depression before her period and changes to being "super hyperactive."
"I sent text messages to everyone and neglected me. I couldn't control my emotions, and I was always super anxious and couldn't stay still," Rexha described. I. Through the ups and downs, he also noticed that he had "non-normal thoughts."
"I would be in the passenger seat of the car and I would like to open the door and jump and just smash f & $ king. What is terrible," he told the magazine.
Despite fearing the possible public and professional repercussions and his family possibly did not understand, he eventually sought help from a therapist and a psychiatrist prescribed his medication, although Rexha initially did not know what he was treating.
"I was just going with the flow," he told I. However, he eventually asked his therapist directly if he had a bipolar disorder, which he found a "Yes, honey," stimulating Rexha's tweets in the name of transparency with his fans. "I will not allow you to tag me," he said. "It's something I'm going through, but it's not me."
And, although Rexha was scared, the medications "would change who I was and flatten me," that was not the case with the music creator. "(The medication) maybe helped me to be a little more insightful and learn things about the world and also allowed me to be a little more focused so I could write about my feelings," he told the magazine.
Now, the star is reaping the benefits of treatment. "It does not completely remove sadness or anxiety, but I feel much better," he told the magazine. "It helped me live a more balanced life, less ups and downs. When my medication started working, I couldn't believe how I felt. I couldn't believe that people felt so good."
