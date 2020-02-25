Australia A vs England Lions – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML4e195badfcd748dc9c8580ff7d54ac5711% %MINIFYHTML4e195badfcd748dc9c8580ff7d54ac5712%

Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson stimulated the Lions of England to their first victory over Australia A while tourists achieved a nine-win win at the MCG.

The early rain threatened to derail the thrust of England, with the hosts ready to resume the fourth and final day of the unofficial Test in 180-5 in their second inning, still losing 72 runs.

The hosts achieved that when Kurtis Patterson hit an undefeated 94 and Jack Wildermuth contributed 37, before becoming the third of Overton's four victims in the innings.

Overton (4-67) and Robinson (4-81) finished with four wickets in the innings, with Overton adding Michael Neser's wicket before Robinson broke the Australian tail.

That left England needing only 20 to win and, despite losing the first Dom Sibley game against Jackson Bird at a low price, Zak Crawley and Captain Keaton Jennings saw the Lions at home in 7.4 more.

It is the first time that a team of Lions of England or & # 39; A & # 39; beats Australia A, either at home or away, with four losses, two draws and an abandonment in the previous seven meetings between the two sides to date.

The Lions will seek to end their undefeated Down Under tour, with the last four-day game against New South Wales XI starting March 2.

Sibley, Crawley, Jennings and Dom Bess are going to join England's team in Sri Lanka, so the Wollongong match will allow several squad players to gain experience in match conditions.