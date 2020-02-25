Austerity is killing the British, says a new historical report | News

%MINIFYHTML5648764dd70bce9b591457d5be70ee9c11% %MINIFYHTML5648764dd70bce9b591457d5be70ee9c12%

London, United Kingdom – A decade of "austerity," a political program of cutting public spending on services in an attempt to reduce government budget deficits, has had significant effects on the health and well-being of the British, according to new research.

Life expectancy has stagnated and death rates have increased, especially for the poorest in the United Kingdom, according to a report commissioned by the Institute for Health Equity.

The report, Health Equity in England: The Marmot Review Ten Years On, was released on Tuesday and sees Sir Michael Marmot, former president of the World Health Organization (WHO), updating his influential 2010 report, after the then- The Labor government will study the question: "Is inequality making us sick?"

Marmot's latest investigation analyzed a large amount of data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and Public Health England to explore what has happened since its last historical report. Y The answer can only be summarized as: not only is inequality making us sick but it is killing us faster.

In the last decade, for the first time in 120 years of increasing life expectancy in England, life expectancy has stagnated for those living in the most disadvantaged areas of the 10 percent of the United Kingdom, particularly in the Northeast .

Among women in the most disadvantaged areas, especially British women of Bangladeshi and Pakistani origin, life expectancy fell between 2010-2012 and again between 2016-2018.

Meanwhile, mortality rates increased for people between 45 and 49, the generation that grew under the administrations of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The report details how life expectancy follows the social gradient: the more disadvantaged the area, the shorter the life expectancy.

Marmot data analysis finds that, as the social gradient has become more pronounced, inequalities in life expectancy have also increased.

Austerity has negatively affected social determinants that impact on health in the short, medium and long term. Austerity will cast a long shadow over the lives of children born and growing under its effects. Professor Sir Michael Marmot

Marmot, professor of epidemiology and public health at University College London (UCL) and director of the UCL Institute for Health Equity, describes the last 10 years as "the lost decade,quot;, in which political austerity has taken its toll : from the growing child poverty and the closure of children's centers, the decrease in education financing, an increase in precarious work and zero-hour contracts, a crisis of housing affordability and an increase in homelessness, people with insufficient money to lead a healthy life and resort to food banks in increasing numbers, to ignored communities with poor conditions and few reasons for hope.

And these results are even worse for minority ethnic population groups and people with disabilities, he says.

"We cannot say with certainty which of these adverse tendencies could be responsible for the worsening health situation in England," he told Al Jazeera.

"Some, such as the increase in child poverty, will show mainly its long-term effects. However, we can say that austerity has negatively affected social determinants that impact on health in the short, medium and long term. Austerity will be casts a long shadow on the lives of children born and growing under its influence. "

Dr. Jessica Allen, another author of the report, added: "What we do in the report is to explore what happened to health in the last ten years, which is the decade of austerity … This alerted us about the fact that something really happened quite deep in this country, and we know that health is mainly related to the conditions in which we all live, work and grow old.

"So that is our starting point: life expectancy in England has stagnated and health equality is widening; these are trends that we have not seen before, and they are really worrying and alert us to the factors of economic, environmental and cultural trends that drive our health. "

Another worrying finding in the report is an increase in the number of people in England who have spent more time with health problems since 2010. Marmot says that the UK government has not prioritized inequalities in its policy designed to address this. Nor has there been any attempt to establish a national strategy of health inequalities since the fall of the last Labor government.

Marmot recommends, for the health and well-being of the United Kingdom, that funding cuts be reversed, with levels of public health spending directed at inequality in deprivation areas that rise well beyond the 2010 funding levels .

"The government can say that austerity is over," Marmot said, "but until he spends more than 31 percent he currently spends on public health and education, then austerity will continue."

In a statement sent by email to Al Jazeera, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said: "Each of us, regardless of who we are, where we live or our social circumstances, deserves to lead a long and healthy life.

"The ultimate goal of the NHS is to increase healthy life expectancy, and this government is determined to narrow the gap by leveling access to medical care across England."

"I thank Professor Sir Michael Marmot for his dedicated work to shed light on this vital issue. His findings show how important this agenda is and renew my determination to level life expectancy in health across the country. After all, leveling the health is the most important leveling of all. "