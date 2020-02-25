Austal launches the new fast expeditionary transport of the Navy – Defense Blog

The twelfth expeditionary fast transport ship (EPF) of the Navy, the future USNS Newport (EPF 12), was launched at the Austal USA shipyard on February 20.

The launch of an EPF is a multi-step process. Ship modules are built at Austal's manufacturing facilities and then transported to the assembly bay. When ready for launch, the ship is transported by heavy machinery to a docking barge on the Mobile River and then transferred to a floating dry dock. From there, the dry dock is submerged and the ship is launched. The translation and release take place over the course of two days.

"We are excited to have Newport in the water, so we can change the approach to dress and final tests," said Tim Roberts, manager of the Strategic program and Sealift Theater, Ships of the Program Executive Office. "EPFs increase our reach, improving our ability to maintain our Navy and Marine Corps forces throughout the world."

EPFs are versatile, non-combatant transport ships, which are used for high-speed transport of troops, military vehicles and equipment. Ships support a variety of missions that include contingency operations abroad, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, support from special operations forces, theater security cooperation activities and emerging concepts of joint maritime base.

EPFs are capable of transporting 600 short tons and 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. Each vessel includes a flight deck to support the recovery and launch operations of airplanes day and night. The ships are capable of interacting with loading / unloading unloading facilities, as well as with loading / unloading vehicles, such as an Abrams main battle tank fully loaded with combat.

The future USNS Newport is on its way to deliver later this year. Austal USA has also begun construction of the future USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) and is under contract to build the future USNS Cody (EPF 14).

As one of the largest procurement organizations in the Department of Defense, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and acquisition of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special missions and support ships, and special warships.