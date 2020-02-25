Astrochef LLC. Remove "Mega,quot; pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH OF TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Food Inspection and Safety Service of the US Department of Agriculture. UU. He removed approximately 7,363 pounds of pepperoni-filled pizza sandwich products from Astrochef LLC, based in Rockwall.

The packaging may contain pizza sandwich products filled with meatballs.

Frozen items were produced on June 4 and July 3, 2019, and were sold in 10-ounce packages with the best if used for the dates of May 29, 2020 and June 27, 2020.

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints notified the company about the poorly packaged product. The recall was announced as the meatballs contain soy, which is not on the ingredient label for the pepperoni pizza product.

Frozen items must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Customer Service at 1-800-672-8152. Members of the media who have questions about the retreat can contact Daniel Hare, Senior Director of Communication and External Relations at Conagra Brands, at (312) 549-5355 and [email protected]