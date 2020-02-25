As the impact of Emmanuel Macron grows, so does French disdain

PARIS – One after another, speakers in Parliament denounced President Emmanuel Macron and his revolutionary plans, calling them "cynicism,quot; and "blatant crime." Outside, hundreds of protesters shout their fury. Other protesters, invoking a long French tradition, have asked for their head.
But everything is theater, for now. The weeks of strikes that began in December and extended until the New Year against Macron's plans to reform the French pension system have vanished, even if anger has not.
Macron, the young investment banker who has become a politician, now almost three years in his presidency, is ready to win his last battle. His government hopes that his plan to eliminate 42 different pension schemes in France and merge them into one pass to the lower house of Parliament, where his party has a blockade, in mid-March, and that it is enshrined by law for summer. . It would profoundly change France, like its other programs.
The real question now for the president and his country is: at what cost or benefit to France, now and in the future?
In the living memory of most French people, and perhaps even beyond, No president has had a greater effect on his country's economy, society and politics, all analysts and those who hate and support Macron agree.
But Mr. Macron's turbulent reign is also setting records in another area: social unrest. He has ruled in a context of continuous agitation.
The dislike that Mr. Macron inspires is undoubtedly a measure of the depth of the change he is introducing in France, a country comfortable but complacent to his critics, where any modification of the tradition entails a complaint and a great risk.
Macron has bothered the French, and is deeply unpopular about it. Therefore, it has become the defining paradox of his government that remains very despised, even when its changes begin to bear fruit.
The insoluble unemployment rate, killer of its predecessors, finally seems to bow to the touch of a French president, recently reaching its lowest rate in 12 years at 8.1 percent.
Labor-age employment rates have increased, worker training programs show great gains, long-term quality work contracts outweigh the precarious ones in the short term.
These are all plausibly advances attributed to Mr. Macron's historical relaxation of the rigid French labor market.
At the same time, Macron has rebuilt French politics in his own image, eliminating the main political parties, killing the left and neutralizing the right, to the point that he remains the favorite to succeed in 2022.
"Emmanuel Macron is a bigger reformer than many of his predecessors," said Olivier Galland of the CNRS research institute, which has written a recent article about the president's policies.
"He has a more coherent vision. He thinks that French society is blocked, that many of these institutions have been in operation for a long time, since the Liberation, for example, and that they are not adapted to today's society," Galland said.
"Pension reform is emblematic and very important," added Mr. Galland. "The intensity of the criticism shows how important it is."
He noted that Mr. Macron's task was in many ways even more difficult than that of the great post-war era formator, Charles de Gaulle: the general had the advantage of starting with a "blank board,quot; at the end of the occupation German
De Gaulle also had the stature that came with leading France during World War II. Mr. Macron is not De Gaulle, the French would agree, having come from a very different place, the world of global finance, which inspires equal parts. disgust and distrust in a large part of the population.
But its changes in the politics and society of France can be so lasting, although they have had a high cost.
His changes in pensions caused the longest transport strike in the history of France, a feat not very small in a country where labor strikes are so easily armed.
The strike came immediately after the shock of the yellow vest, which provoked violent protests against economic inequality in the streets of Paris on a scale that had not been seen in at least 50 years.
Only a large infusion of cash [$ 19 billion in revenue increases for those who earn less] and Mr. Macron's non-stop talk in a marathon series of city halls throughout the country domesticated him.
The discontent still boils in broad sectors: lawyers, nurses, teachers, doctors, which constitute the backbone of French society.
Politically, the resistance has not been less fierce, but rather ineffective. Protesters, furious over Mr. Macron's transformation of one of the world's most generous pension systems, have won some concessions. The government, for example, He reduced his plans to increase the retirement age with all benefits.
In Parliament, Macron's opponents have loaded their pension bill with 41,000 record amendments in a declared attempt to curb or kill him. Furious at the obstruction, the members of Mr. Macron's government are now talking about forcing the law without a vote, which is allowed in the French Constitution. The tactic exposes the government to a vote of confidence, but Macron's party would certainly win.
Your opponents are no less determined.
"We will be in the trenches for as long as necessary, because people will always be on the right in the face of their reactionary objectives," said left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Parliament the other day, addressing the president. from a distance.
But the procedural tactics, which are likely to be annulled, seem destined to the founder of the number of macronistas who were dragged into Parliament with his party In Marche, when opponents collapsed around him.
And the predictions of leftist economists that Macron's labor market relaxation, its reductions in dismissal costs, for example, would lead to mass layoffs, have barely succeeded.
"Employment rates are going up," said Philippe Martin, an economist at the Institute for Political Studies in Paris, commonly known as Sciences Po, who once worked at the Macron Ministry of Finance under former president François Hollande. "Something is happening."
However, there are scars left by the implacable reformism of Macron, in a country that, if not happy, had achieved egalitarianism solid enough to protect it from crude populism and demagogy that has surpassed its western allies.
Macron is unpopular enough for some analysts to find new vigor in the polls of center-right politicians like Xavier Bertrand, and even the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
"There is a rejection of Macron that is huge and that is absolutely incomprehensible," said Gérard Grunberg, a political scientist at Sciences Po.
Some of this is stylistic. "There is great resistance to the way he exercises power in this country," Grunberg said. "The result is that the French no longer want to have anything to do with Macron and, meanwhile, the right is regrouping."
"It is absolutely true that he has not been able to create any kind of link with the French," he added.
In the streets, hostility is palpable. "He has contempt for the common people, the working class," said Anne Marchand, a cashier wearing a yellow vest, demonstrating this week in front of Parliament. "He's just a banker. He doesn't understand anything about politics."
"We are really tired of being in the soup by the 15th of the month," said Christian Porta, another protester, who works in a bread factory. "It has become really terrible."
That disconnection is creating concern among Macron's allies, aware of the state of turmoil in the country and worried that it may have taken a step too far with the pension effort.
Some 13 members of his party's Parliament have left, citing disappointment with the president, or have been expelled since the beginning of Macron's presidency.
"Everything is very fragile. I fear that the law will be passed against everyone, against unions, against the opposition," said a macronist. Member of the South of France, Jean-François Cesarini.
"This idea of forcing something makes people say," Sure, you passed your law, but you didn't listen to us. "
Others argue that the damage in the country is already done.
"When have we seen so many teachers go outside?" asked Fabien Roussel, a communist, in Parliament this week. "Everybody He's upset. & # 39; & # 39;
"Why do so many of our fellow citizens ask that this reform be withdrawn?" he added. "You have run a great risk of a really deep fracture among our fellow citizens."
Eva Mbengue contributed the reports.