As the impact of Emmanuel Macron grows, so does French disdain

PARIS – One after another, speakers in Parliament denounced President Emmanuel Macron and his revolutionary plans, calling them "cynicism,quot; and "blatant crime." Outside, hundreds of protesters shout their fury. Other protesters, invoking a long French tradition, have asked for their head.

But everything is theater, for now. The weeks of strikes that began in December and extended until the New Year against Macron's plans to reform the French pension system have vanished, even if anger has not.

Macron, the young investment banker who has become a politician, now almost three years in his presidency, is ready to win his last battle. His government hopes that his plan to eliminate 42 different pension schemes in France and merge them into one pass to the lower house of Parliament, where his party has a blockade, in mid-March, and that it is enshrined by law for summer. . It would profoundly change France, like its other programs.

The real question now for the president and his country is: at what cost or benefit to France, now and in the future?